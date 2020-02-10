Grizzlies beat Wizards on Morant's 1st triple-double

Ja Morant recorded his first career triple-double with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as the visiting Memphis Grizzles rallied late to defeat the Washington Wizards 106-99 on Sunday night in the nation's capital. Memphis scored 11 of the game's final 15 points after the two teams were deadlocked at 95. The Grizzlies trailed most of the night but Washington went cold in the final minutes, scoring just six points in the final 7:43.

Morant scored six of the 11 points in the final minutes. The rookie also had 17 of his 27 points in the second half as the Grizzlies tried a few times to rally before getting it done in the final minutes. Both teams went cold in the second part of the fourth quarter but Memphis recovered enough to pull out the game.

Kyle Anderson added 16 for Memphis while Jonas Valanciunas pitched in with eight points and 18 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, with Tyus Jones adding 13 points off the bench for Memphis. The Grizzlies have won three of their last four and seven of 10 games.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points. Beal has been a force throughout the season but especially in recent games -- since being snubbed for the Eastern Conference All-Star Game. He made a last-second layup that gave Washington a victory over Dallas Friday. Mo Wagner scored 19 off the bench for the Wizards, with Davis Bertans adding 15 and Hachimura scoring 12.

The Wizards started quickly in the first quarter, hitting outside shots and taking the lead. Jerome Robinson, recently acquired by Washington at the trade deadline late last week, drilled a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that gave the Wizards a 30-18 lead after one quarter. Memphis started the second quarter better and took a one-point lead midway through the period. But Washington went on an 8-0 run that helped it take a 55-47 halftime lead. Rui Hachimura finished the half in style on a dunk with 5.8 seconds remaining.

Beal led the Wizards with 13 points in the first half and kept rolling in the second half. Memphis was playing a fast-paced game, and the Wizards kept up the pace, twice taking 10-point leads in the third quarter as the Grizzlies dealt with some foul problems. But Memphis kept coming back. De'Anthony Melton made two free throws with 26.3 seconds left that cut the Washington lead to 85-80 heading into the fourth.

