Left Menu
Development News Edition

Korkmaz drops 31 as 76ers hold off Bulls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 07:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 07:41 IST
Korkmaz drops 31 as 76ers hold off Bulls
Image Credit: Flickr

Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points to carry the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday. Joel Embiid added 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots for his 30th double-double while Ben Simmons had 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his fifth triple-double this season. Tobias Harris contributed 14 points for the Sixers, who improved to 24-2 at home.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 32 points while Luke Kornet added a career-high 25. Cristiano Felicio had 13 for the Bulls, who dropped their fifth in a row. Thaddeus Young also had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The short-handed Bulls played without a number of key injured players such as Denzel Valentine, Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr., Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen.

The Sixers built a 15-point lead but had to fend off the pesky Bulls with a 56-51 advantage with 1:01 remaining in the second quarter. Korkmaz continued his stellar play with 19 points as the Sixers held a 60-55 lead at halftime.

Despite dealing with a sore neck, LaVine kept the Bulls close with 13 points, four assists and three steals. The Bulls came out aggressive and went ahead 65-62 with 9:23 remaining in the third.

Both teams missed on their final possession of the third and the game was tied at 83. Turnovers continued to hurt the Sixers as Simmons committed four of their 12 through the first three quarters. Embiid opened the fourth with a jump hook followed by an offensive rebound and a vicious dunk to quickly put the Sixers up four, 87-83.

The Sixers began to pull away as newly acquired Glenn Robinson III (10 points) contributed consecutive baskets for a 95-87 advantage. But Chicago crept within 99-95 when Tomas Satoransky drained a 3-pointer from the baseline.

Philadelphia scored the next five points to move back ahead 104-95. When LaVine drove to the basket and scored with 4:36 left, the Bulls' deficit was 106-101.

On the next two Sixers' next possessions, Korkmaz hit his sixth trey along with a dunk for a 111-101 advantage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat

With residents and courts ringing the alarm about depleted water supplies in Chiles Atacama salt flat, the worlds top lithium miner Albemarle quietly filed a proposal in December for a network to monitor flows beneath the parched desert flo...

Jets rally past Blackhawks on 4-goal 3rd period

Andrew Copp tallied a goal and an assist -- including the game-winning goal at 1327 of the third period -- to back a 24-save effort from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and lead the host Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Black...

China inflation rises as coronavirus disrupts supply chains

Beijing, Feb 10 AFP China consumer prices rose at their highest rate in more than eight years, official data showed Monday, with inflation more than expected on the back of Lunar New Year demand and a deadly virus outbreak. Beijing had alre...

Soccer-Tottenham's Alli apologises for coronavirus video

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has apologised for a video posted on his Snapchat account in which he appeared to mock an Asian man in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The newly identified coronavirus outbreak in China has kille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020