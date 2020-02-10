Left Menu
Shesterkin's 42 saves lead Rangers past Kings

  Reuters
  New York
  Updated: 10-02-2020 10:01 IST
  Created: 10-02-2020 09:57 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

Rookie Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves as the host New York Rangers scored three times in the third period in a 4-1 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. Shesterkin, who improved to 5-1 since making his NHL debut on Jan. 7, made 30 saves in the final 40 minutes before the Rangers put the game away.

Greg McKegg scored early in the first period, and rookie Kaapo Kakko netted what proved to be the game-winner in the third for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin added an insurance goal for the Rangers, and defenseman Tony DeAngelo scored an empty-net goal as New York stopped a four-game losing streak to Los Angeles.

Trevor Moore scored his first goal since joining the Kings in a trade with Toronto, but it wasn't enough as Los Angeles dropped to 1-9-1 during its current skid. The Kings haven't scored more than three goals in any of those games. Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick made 37 saves and took his eighth straight loss as the Kings also completed a winless (0-4-0) four-game road trip.

The Rangers capitalized on a misplay by Quick behind his own net to go ahead 2:23 into the game. Quick came out of the net to handle the puck behind the net but turned it over to defenseman Ryan Lindgren, and moments later McKegg fired a wrist shot from the left side into the vacated portion of the net. Kakko gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead with 10:40 remaining by ending a 13-goal drought when he one-timed a pass from Filip Chytil over Quick's glove. New York's second goal occurred about three minutes after Mika Zibanejad hit the right post and crossbar.

Moore made it a one-goal game with 9:13 left when he lifted a wrist shot over the glove of a diving Shesterkin, getting the goal after a pass from Austin Wagner deflected off the skate of a New York defender. Panarin was denied when Quick made a toe save on him with about four minutes left, but he clinched the win by scoring on a rebound to finish an odd-man rush with Ryan Strome with 2:48 remaining.

