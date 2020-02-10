Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naseem, Yasir power Pakistan to a massive win over Bangladesh in first Test

Naseem Shah and Yasir Shah shined as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test here on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rawalpindi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 12:54 IST
Naseem, Yasir power Pakistan to a massive win over Bangladesh in first Test
Naseem and Yasir took four-wickets each in Bangladesh's second innings. (Photo/ Pakistan Cricket Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Naseem Shah and Yasir Shah shined as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test here on Monday. Both Naseem and Yasir took four-wickets each in Bangladesh's second innings to throttle visitor's batting line-up and ended their innings at 168 runs on day four.

After resuming the day four from 126/6, Bangladesh had a poor start as Mominul Haque (37) was given LBW off Shaheen Shah Afridi's delivery in the very first over of the day. Liton Das was then joined by Rubel Hossain on the field. The duo played very slow-paced innings and added such 26 runs on the board before Mohammad Abbas got hold of Hossain (5).

Soon after, Das was also given LBW off Yasir's ball which ended his 29-run innings. Ebadot Hossain and Abu Jayed were the next two batsmen but Yasir, in his next over, removed Jayed to end Bangladesh's second innings. Earlier, Bangladesh had scored 233 runs in their first innings while Pakistan racked up a massive total of 445 runs in their first innings. Shan Masood and Babar Azam scored 100 and 143 runs respectively to help Pakistan put up a massive total. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

About 60 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship: NHK

Tokyo, Feb 10 AFP Around 60 more people aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship moored off Japan have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus, national broadcaster NHK said Monday, bringing the total number of infected to about 13...

People News Roundup: Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy' and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for Marriage StoryLaura Dern, whose Hollywood career has spanned more than four decades, won her first Oscar on Sunday for her portrayal of a...

Sports News Roundup: U.S. celebrate Olympic berth by thumping Canada 3-0 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Sport Events affected due to coronavirus epidemicThe following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 900 people and infected more than ...

NMDC reports 2 pc hike in 9M FY20 profit at Rs 3,259 crore

State-owned NMDC Ltd said on Monday its profit after tax in the first nine months of current financial year 9M FY20 registered a nominal growth of 2 per cent at Rs 3,259 crore. In 9M FY19, it had clocked profit after tax of Rs 3,188 crore. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020