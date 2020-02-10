Sports News Roundup: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic; Pebble Beach close call fuels Mickelson's fire for 2020

Sport: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 900 people and infected more than 40,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province.

Second-half goals from Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe gave the United States a 3-0 win over Canada in the final of the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying tournament in southern California on Sunday. Both nations had already booked their spots at the Tokyo Games with semi-final victories -- the United States beating Mexico 4-0 and Canada edging Costa Rica 1-0 -- turning the final into a relaxed, celebratory occasion in Carson.

Pebble Beach close call fuels Mickelson's fire for 2020

Phil Mickelson fell short in his quest for a record sixth Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory on Sunday but said his results over the last few weeks had given him momentum for the rest of the year. Mickelson got within two strokes of eventual winner Nick Taylor with five holes left on the famous California course but faded down the stretch to finish five back.

NBA roundup: Bogdanovic buzzer-beater lifts Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Utah Jazz to a 114-113 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Sunday. Bogdanovic had just two field goals and eight points for the night, 13 below his season average. But Utah executed the final inbound play to perfection, with Bogdanovic making a 28-footer over James Harden and P.J. Tucker, the final clutch 3 in a sequence of them down the stretch.

Former NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry wins Oscar

Former NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry won an Academy Award on Sunday night, taking home the statue for best animated short film, "Hair Love." Cherry wrote the story, which is about an African-American father attempting to do his daughter's hair for the first time. Cherry also helped to direct and produce the nearly seven-minute film, which was financed through a Kickstarter campaign.

NHL roundup: Kadri injured in Avalanche win over Wild

Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog had goals, Pavel Francouz stopped 34 shots, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Sunday night. Pierre-Edouard Bellmare also scored for Colorado, which won the final four games of its five-game road trip.

Top 25 roundup: Duke survives UNC on two buzzer beaters

Wendell Moore Jr.'s putback at the overtime buzzer of teammate Tre Jones' air ball gave No. 7 Duke a thrilling 98-96 victory against host North Carolina on Saturday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. It was the second buzzer-beating shot that saved Duke (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) in a game the Blue Devils trailed by seven with just over a minute left in regulation and by five with 20 seconds left in overtime.

Canadian Taylor outplays Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach

Former world number one amateur Nick Taylor bent but did not break, surviving an error-strewn stretch and whipping winds to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four strokes in California on Sunday. Taylor set up victory with a chip-in birdie at the 15th hole and was flawless down the stretch to become the first Canadian to win the storied event on the Monterey Peninsula.

ATP roundup: Monfils wins third Montpellier title

Top-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils defeated Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to become the second three-time winner of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. Monfils saved all four break points he faced and improved to 6-0 against Pospisil. He tied countryman Richard Gasquet with his third Montpellier crown, the eighth ATP title of his career.

Basketball: Spain dash British hopes and secure Olympic women's berth

European champions Spain secured their slot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's basketball tournament on Sunday and dashed British hopes of a breakthrough qualification. Australia, Serbia, Belgium, South Korea and Puerto Rico joined the Spaniards in punching their tickets for Tokyo and completing the 12-strong lineup.

