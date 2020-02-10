Left Menu
ICC to look into India U19's post-match spat with Bangladesh

After the final of the U19 World Cup ended on a shocking note as Bangladesh and India teams engaged in a spat, India U19 manager Anil Patel said International Cricket Council will watch the video and decide accordingly.

ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

After the final of the U19 World Cup ended on a shocking note as Bangladesh and India teams engaged in a spat, India U19 manager Anil Patel said International Cricket Council (ICC) will watch the video and decide accordingly. Bangladesh defeated India by three wickets (DLS method) in the final of the tournament to lift their maiden title at Senwes Park on Sunday. After the match, both the teams engaged in an exchange of words and even some pushing.

"After the match, I spoke to officials and match referee regarding the incident which took place (behaviour of Bangladeshi players). Now ICC will watch the video and accordingly they will decide what to do," Patel told ANI. Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock of 88 runs helped India put up a total of 177 runs. During Bangladesh's innings, the match was reduced to 46 overs due to rain. However, in the 43rd over, Bangladesh were declared winner after DLS method came into play. (ANI)

