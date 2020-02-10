The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW

India hope for top order blitzkrieg to avoid 3-0 whitewash By Chetan Narula

Mt Maunganui (New Zealand), Feb 10 (PTI) India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series whitewash when it clashes with a high-flying New Zealand in the third and final One-day International, here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-THAKUR Understanding ground dimensions must in New Zealand: Thakur

By Chetan Narula Mount Maunganui, Feb 10 (PTI) Understanding the peculiar dimensions of the grounds and negotiating the wind factor is a must for bowlers to succeed in New Zealand, reckons India pacer Shardul Thakur.

SPO-CRI-IND-SOUTHEE

Southee credits helpful pitches for getting Kohli out most number of times Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Feb 10 (PTI) He has dismissed Virat Kohli the most number of times in international cricket and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Monday credited helpful pitch conditions for the feat he "didn't know" about.

SPO-CRI-LD NZ SQUAD

Williamson set for return as New Zealand also add Sodhi, Tickner to squad for 3rd ODI Mt Maunganui, Feb 10 (PTI) Kane Williamson was on Monday declared fit to lead New Zealand in the third ODI against India with the hosts also adding leg spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to their squad for the final game.

SPO-CRI-U19-CONTROVERSY

India skipper says Bangladesh's reaction was 'dirty' following U-19 triumph Potchefstroom, Feb 10 (PTI) India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players "dirty" following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup here.

SPO-CRI-AUS-LD AWARD

On comeback, Warner beats Smith by one vote to Australian cricketer of the year award Melbourne, Feb 10 (PTI) An emotional David Warner on Monday won the Australian cricketer of the year award beating teammate Steve Smith by one vote in their first season following the ball-tampering ban that brought their rollicking careers to a one-year halt.

SPO-CRI-AWARDS

Morgan named captain of the year by ESPNcricinfo New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Eoin Morgan was on Monday named captain of the year by the ESPNcricinfo Awards jury for leading England to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph.

SPO-BAD-LD ASIA

Praneeth & Co. eye medal, crucial points at Asia Team Championship Manila (Philippines), Feb 10 (PTI) Unfazed by coronavirus fears, a full-strength Indian men's team has landed here to compete at the Asia Team Championships from Tuesday, eyeing a medal-winning performance which will give the players crucial ranking points in Olympic year.

SPO-CRI-IND A

Rahane scores unbeaten century in drawn game against New Zealand A Lincoln, Feb 10 (PTI) India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane warmed up for the Test series in New Zealand with an unbeaten 101 for the touring A side in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-TEAM

India's Jaiswal, Bishnoi, Tyagi named in ICC U-19 WC Team of Tournament Dubai, Feb 10 (PTI) The prolific Yashasvi Jaiswal and highest wicket-taker Ravi Bishnoi were among three Indians named in the ICC U-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament on Monday.

SPO-CRI-WARNER

I know I've let you guys down in the past, says Warner Melbourne, Feb 10 (PTI) Newly-crowned Australian cricketer of the year David Warner on Monday said "I've let you guys down in the past", recalling, in his moment of glory, his one-year ball-tampering ban.

SPO-HOCK-VIVEK-AWARD

Vivek Sagar Prasad named 2019 FIH Men's Rising Star of the Year Lausanne, Feb 10 (PTI) Indian men's team mid-fielder Vivek Sagar Prasad was on Monday named as 2019's rising star of the year by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

SPO-CRI-BANGLADESH-RECEPTION

Bangladesh government to organise public reception for triumphant U-19 World Cup team Dhaka, Feb 10 (PTI) The Bangladesh government will organise a "public reception" to celebrate the country's Under-19 World Cup triumph, its first in an ICC tournament across all levels.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-FOSTER

James Foster appointed KKR fielding coach for IPL 2020 Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday roped in former England wicketkeeper James Foster as their fielding coach for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League beginning next month.

SPO-BAD-BAI

BAI introduces Rs 2 crore-worth multi-level domestic tournament structure New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) In a major revamp, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday announced the introduction of a multi-level domestic tournament structure, which will have a combined prize money of approximately Rs 2 crore.

SPO-CHESS-CAIRNS

Harika beats former world champ Kosteniuk St Louis (USA), Feb 10 (PTI) India's Dronavalli Harika got the better of former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk in the third round of the Cairns Cup here.

SPO-PAK-ATHLETES-CORONA

Pakistan athletes abandon training in China, return home after coronavirus outbreak Karachi, Feb 10 (PTI) Five Pakistani athletes abandoned their training programme in China's top-notch facility and returned home soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

