Cowboys LB Lee returning for 2020 season

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will return for the 2020 season, but the 33-year-old veteran could test the free agent market. "I'm playing," he told ESPN.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection said he will test free agency, but also could return to Dallas. "I'm waiting to kind of explore what some of my options are," Lee said, according to SI.com.

The oft-injured Lee played in all 16 games for the first time in his nine seasons with the Cowboys in 2019, registering 86 tackles, one sack and one interception. He had 17 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. He has 782 tackles, 30 passes defensed, four sacks and 14 interceptions in 109 games since Dallas picked him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Lee said he will "know fairly soon" his plans for 2020. "I love it in Dallas and I love the Cowboys," he said. "I hope it works out, for sure."

--Field Level Media

