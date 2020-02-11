Left Menu
Vikings add Capers as senior defensive assistant

  • Updated: 11-02-2020 03:34 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 03:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minnesota Vikings hired 32-year NFL coaching veteran Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant on Monday. Capers served as the Jacksonville Jaguars senior defensive assistant last season.

Capers has plenty of experience in the NFC North, having served as the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator from 2009-17, highlighted by a win in Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season. Capers, 69, has been the head coach of two NFL expansion teams -- the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and Houston Texans (2002-05) -- and went 48-80 in eight seasons. He was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year in 1996.

He also has been the defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-94), Jaguars (1999-2000) and Miami Dolphins (2006-07).

