Balanced Magic beat Hawks, end 3-game skid

Aaron Gordon scored 26 points to lead four Orlando players with 20-plus points, and the Magic earned a 135-126 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday to snap their three-game losing streak. Gordon shot 10-for-20 from the floor and added nine rebounds and four assists as the Magic beat the Hawks for the first time in three meetings this season. Orlando posted just its second victory in 10 games overall.

Nikola Vucevic added 24 points, making 10 of 15 shots, and had nine rebounds and nine assists for the Magic. Evan Fournier scored 22 points, and Terrence Ross came off the bench to score 21. The Magic had a great night from the perimeter. They shot 18-for-38 (47.4 percent) on 3-point attempts, with Ross hitting five and Vucevic nailing four.

Atlanta got 29 points and nine assists from Trae Young. John Collins added 22 points and eight rebounds but saw his streak of seven consecutive double-doubles end. Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The first half was close throughout, with neither side leading by more than seven points. There were 13 lead changes and five ties before Atlanta took a 61-56 halftime advantage.

Orlando grabbed a seven-point lead when Fournier drove for a layup with 4:06 to go in in the third quarter. However, Atlanta came back to tie the game at 87-87 on Dedmon's three-point play, then took the lead on the next possession when Cam Reddish made a 3-pointer. Atlanta led 96-89 at the end of three quarters, but Orlando produced the last four points of the period.

The Magic outscored the Hawks 13-5 to start the fourth quarter and took a 106-101 lead on three consecutive dunks, the last two by James Ennis III in his first game with the team since being acquired in a deadline trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta got to within one point four times but could never regain the lead. Both teams play again on Wednesday. Atlanta travels to Cleveland, while Orlando hosts Detroit. It will be the final game for each team before the All-Star break.

