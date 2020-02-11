Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes "this nightmare would be over"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 08:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 08:10 IST
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes "this nightmare would be over"
Late basketball player Kobe Bryant Image Credit: ANI

Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa Bryant, 37, has made few public appearances since the crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others and said in the social media post that she had been "reluctant" to put her feelings into words.

"My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," she said, using a nickname for her daughter. "I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me." Bryant said she felt anger at losing both her husband and daughter and has to remind herself to be strong for the couple's three surviving daughters.

"God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over," she said. "Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all." The death of Bryant, an 18-time all-star in the National Basketball Association and one of the world's most admired sports figures, prompted an outpouring of shock and grief from fans and fellow athletes around the globe.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers forward had been on his way to a youth basketball tournament in which he was coaching and his daughter and two other girls aboard the luxury chopper were due to compete. Federal investigators have not yet determined a cause for the crash in Calabasas, California, outside Los Angeles, but have said the helicopter was flying in dense fog and that there was no evidence of engine failure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-China reports record daily virus death toll, but new cases fall

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a record daily rise in fatalities, although the number of new confirmed cases fell.Another 108 new coronavirus deaths were reported, a daily re...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus prompts Sony, NTT and Intel to join Barcelona congress exodus

Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo, Sony Corp and California-based chip giant Intel Corp pulled out of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon, South Koreas LG Electronics, Swedish ...

Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour

David Warners bid to redeem himself after a damaging ball-tampering scandal has taken another step forward with the opening batsman winning Australias highest cricketing honour. The divisive 33-year-old has been awarded the Allan Border Med...

Pele is depressed, embarrassed due to poor health, confirms his son

Brazilian football legend Pele is depressed and also feels embarrassed to leave the house due to poor health, as per his son Edinho. The 79-year-olds recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair and his son has said that Pele is hesi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020