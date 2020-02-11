Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Woodward says summer rebuild ahead for Man United

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 08:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 08:34 IST
Soccer-Woodward says summer rebuild ahead for Man United
Image Credit: Flickr

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says this summer's transfer window is an "important opportunity" for the club to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League and Champions League. United, who last won the league in the 2012-13 season, are currently eighth after 25 matches, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spot.

The club added one permanent signing in the January transfer window in midfielder Bruno Fernandes but Woodward said more funds would be available to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of the season. "Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window," Woodward said at a recent fans forum at Old Trafford.

"As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity. "It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles."

United's transfer activity has come under attack in recent years but Woodward defended the club's recruitment strategy. "There has been extensive work on our recruitment process, with considerable investment in scouting, data and analytics," he added.

"Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our academy with high-quality acquisitions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Former Celtic star McNamara in hospital after collapsing: reports

Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara is in hospital after collapsing near his home, according to reports. McNamara, 46, is understood to have been admitted to hospital for brain surgery.A post on McNamaras personal Twitter account read Th...

WRAPUP 2-China reports record daily virus death toll, but new cases fall

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a record daily rise in fatalities, although the number of new confirmed cases fell.Another 108 new coronavirus deaths were reported, a daily re...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus prompts Sony, NTT and Intel to join Barcelona congress exodus

Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo, Sony Corp and California-based chip giant Intel Corp pulled out of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon, South Koreas LG Electronics, Swedish ...

Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour

David Warners bid to redeem himself after a damaging ball-tampering scandal has taken another step forward with the opening batsman winning Australias highest cricketing honour. The divisive 33-year-old has been awarded the Allan Border Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020