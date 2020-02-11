Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vegas visits Minnesota, looking to bounce back from collapse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minnesota
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:30 IST
Vegas visits Minnesota, looking to bounce back from collapse
Image Credit: pixabay

After blowing a chance to move into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with a 6-5 shootout loss to the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, the Vegas Golden Knights look to rebound on Tuesday when they face the Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul, Minn. Vegas, which will play nine of its next 10 games in Las Vegas after the trip to Minnesota, is tied for second in the Pacific. The Wild, meanwhile, have overcome a 1-6-0 start to their season to give themselves a chance to sneak into the playoffs.

The Golden Knights are 4-2-2 since Peter DeBoer took over for Gerard Gallant as head coach on Jan. 15, but they squandered a 4-2, third-period lead on Saturday night against the Hurricanes in his home debut behind the bench. Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams both scored in the shootout to give Carolina, which tallied four third-period goals, the victory. "Tonight, it was one of those games," DeBoer told reporters. "Over a long season, you'll have games like this."

The loss came after an impressive 7-2 road win at Florida two nights earlier. "I'm going to chalk it up as one of those nights," DeBoer said of the Carolina game. "We'll learn from it and make sure it doesn't happen again."

In a tight Pacific Division race, dropping the second of what looked like a sure two points early in the third period was hard to swallow for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion. "It was tough," Fleury said. "We had the lead, and everything was going well. We lost a big point during that game. It's frustrating. But there's still many games left in the season, and every point matters, so we have to put that one behind, learn from the mistakes, get back at practice and work on little things here and there and get ready for Minnesota."

Vegas begins a difficult five-game homestand after the contest with the Wild starting with a Thursday night contest against defending Stanley Cup champ St. Louis and followed by visits from four of the top teams from the Eastern Conference -- the New York Islanders, Metropolitan Division-leading Washington, Tampa Bay and Florida. "There's a lot of good teams in the league," Fleury said. "There's no easy nights."

Minnesota had a three-game win streak snapped by the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Sunday to complete a week in which it snatched six of a possible eight points. "We're in a spot where we need to win lots of games," Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon said. "To have eight (points) would have been a lot better, but we can't dwell on this. ... We have a bunch of big games at home before we go on the road again."

Minnesota, which is 16-8-4 at home, also hosts the New York Rangers on Thursday and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday before departing on a two-game trip to Vancouver and Edmonton. "Every single time we play, we have to understand how big the points are, and I think we're doing a good job with that and playing with good urgency," Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk said. "It's challenging, but I think we'd all agree this is the kind of hockey that we'd like to be playing."

The Wild will welcome in a new face soon, if not Tuesday. Minnesota acquired center Alex Galchenyuk, a protected 2020 first-round pick and minor league defenseman, Calen Addison, from the Penguins in a Monday trade that sent left winger Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh. Galchenyuk, 25, has five goals and 12 assists in 45 games this season, his last before free agency. Zucker, 28, is under contract through the 2022-23 season at an average annual value of $5.5 million. He has 14 goals and 15 assists in 45 games in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Wreath laying ceremony in Raipur for 2 CoBRA jawans killed in encounter with Naxals

A wreath-laying ceremony was held today in Raipur for the two CoBRA jawans who lost their lives during an encounter with Naxals on Monday. Constables Vikash Kumar and Purnanad Sahu lost their lives in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Irap...

UPDATE 1-Xi warned officials that efforts to stop virus could hurt economy-sources

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned top officials last week that efforts to contain the new coronavirus had gone too far, threatening the countrys economy, sources told Reuters, days before Beijing rolled out measures to soften the blow.Wit...

Assembly polls: Kejriwal leading, his deputy Sisodia trailing

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in his New Delhi constituency, while his deputy Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi. According to poll trends by the Election Commission, the chief minister is ...

Jazz hold off Mavericks for third straight win

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points and dished out eight assists off the bench to lead the Utah Jazz to a 123-119 victory over the host Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 apiece for the Jazz. Rudy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020