Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siakam-led Raptors beat Wolves as win streak hits 15

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 12:21 IST
Siakam-led Raptors beat Wolves as win streak hits 15
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Pascal Siakam scored 34 points -- 14 in the fourth quarter -- and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-best winning streak to 15 games Monday night with a 137-126 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. Kyle Lowry added 27 points and 11 assists while OG Anunoby added a career-best 25 points and matched his career best with 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 16 straight home games against the Timberwolves.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson contributed 21 points and Fred VanVleet had 16 for the Raptors, who shot 57.3 percent from the field. D'Angelo Russell, playing his first game for Minnesota after being acquired in a trade with the Golden State Warriors, scored 22 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez each scored 15 as the Timberwolves shot 45.3 percent from the field.

The Timberwolves, who added eight new players in three trades last week, had lost 13 in a row before defeating the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. The Raptors took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter, but James Johnson's 3-pointer pulled the Timberwolves within two points with 9:10 remaining. But the Raptors pulled back out to a 16-point lead, Siakam's 3-pointer with 3:55 to play making it 127-111.

The Raptors led 40-36 after the first quarter. Culver made two free throws with 8:08 to play in the second quarter to tie the score at 51-51. Russell's 3-pointer capped a 7-0 Timberwolves run to give them a seven-point lead at 60-53 with 5:34 left in the half. The Timberwolves led by as many as eight before settling for a 75-74 lead at halftime.

Russell had 16 first-half points as Minnesota shot 49 percent from the field. Lowry had 18 points as Toronto shot 64.3 percent from the field in the first half. The Raptors used an 11-0 run to lead by nine, 97-88, with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter. The lead reached 11 on Anunoby's 3-pointer. Hollis-Jefferson made a fast-break dunk after a Minnesota turnover to complete the third-quarter scoring and give Toronto a 106-94 lead.

Serge Ibaka (flu) did not play for Toronto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Global power-related CO2 emissions flatten after 2-year rise-IEA

Global carbon dioxide emissions from power production flattened last year to 33 gigatonnes after two years of increase, despite expectations of another rise as the world economy expanded, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday....

Euro zone bond yields inch up, Fed's Powell in focus

Government bond yields across the euro area rose on Tuesday in response to gains by world stock markets, but did not venture too far from recent lows in a sign of underlying caution among investors. Analysts said concerns that coronavirus w...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak China reported 108 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total toll in the country to 1,016. There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on ...

Command of Eastern Fleet handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

The command of the Eastern Fleet was handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, NM by Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, AVSM, NM, VSM during an impressive Ceremony at Visakhapatnam on 10 Feb 20. The Eastern Fleet comprising of frontline warships ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020