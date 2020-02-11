Left Menu
Development News Edition

Table tennis-Qatar lends China team a hand with 2,000 balls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 13:37 IST
Table tennis-Qatar lends China team a hand with 2,000 balls
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

China's table tennis federation thanked its Qatari counterpart on Tuesday for providing training facilities and equipment, including 2,000 balls, to its national team, who are training in Doha to avoid the coronavirus outbreak at home. More than 42,000 people have been infected by the flu-like virus in mainland China, with authorities confirming more than 1,000 deaths.

Almost 30 members of the Chinese squad have been training at Doha's Aspire Academy Arena since the conclusion of the German Open in Magdeburg earlier this month. With several countries imposing travel bans due to the outbreak, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) sought a training facility for its players away from home.

It received invitations from Germany, Austria, and Japan among others but chose Doha as several of their top players are set to participate in the Qatar Open from March 3-8. "We didn't expect that they could prepare the venue, tables, and facilities for us within such a short period of time," CTTA President Liu Guoliang said in a statement released by the International Table Tennis Federation.

"The tables that we are using for training are those that will be used at the Qatar Open. "QTTA has even given us all 2,000 that they had in storage for us to train. It might be a common situation in China but it's very heart-warming, especially during this particular period and we really appreciate all this help from our international friends."

Asian powerhouse China has won 28 out of 32 golds awarded since the sport became an Olympic sport in 1988 and QTTA chief Khalil Al-Mohannadi said he wanted to make sure the world best would be playing at the Qatar event. "When I heard about the coronavirus in China, our worry was that the Chinese national team would not be able to play at the Qatar Open," he said.

"For me, it is not the Qatar Open and not the World Championships without China."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mandela's release 30 years ago birthed a new South Africa

Thirty years ago, Nelson Mandela was released from 27 years of imprisonment by South Africas apartheid regime and instantly galvanized the country, and the world, to dismantle the brutal system of racial oppression. Raising a clenched-fist ...

EU chief urges Britain to seek ambitious trade deal

The head of the European Commission said Tuesday that Brussels could accept a clean break with Britain but urged London to instead seek a highly ambitious free trade deal. Addressing the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen noted that ...

Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme shine as New Zealand whitewash India in ODI series

Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme played knocks of 80 and 58 respectively as New Zealand defeated India by five wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series here at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. With this win, New Zealand whitewashed ...

Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

New Zealand Innings Martin Guptill b Chahal 66Henry Nicholls c Rahul b Thakur 80 Kane Williamson c Agarwal b Chahal 22Ross Taylor c Kohli b Jadeja 12 Tom Latham not out 32Jimmy Neesham c Kohli b Chahal 19 Colin de Grandhomme not out 54Extra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020