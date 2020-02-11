Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coyotes look to build on momentum in Toronto

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:25 IST
Coyotes look to build on momentum in Toronto

The Arizona Coyotes will try to build on the momentum from their last-minute, 3-2 comeback victory over the Montreal Canadiens when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday for their second game in as many nights. Jakob Chychrun scored the winning goal on a power play at 19:00 of the third period on Monday night in the Coyotes' second game of a four-game road trip. Arizona was down 2-0 to the Canadiens just 112 seconds into the game.

"I think it loosens the grip on some guys' sticks," Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet told reporters after the game of the quick deficit. "It's just nice because we hung in there together. It didn't start off well, and we hung in there." A key to the game was surviving Montreal's two-man advantage late in the first period.

"I think killing the five-on-three gave us some energy, and after that, we played the game we wanted to play," said Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta, who made 26 saves. "When the guys are taking the seam passes away, they kind of have to be on the outside all the time. I think the PK was the biggest thing for us. It gave us the chance to win." The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss at Montreal on Saturday.

Although Toronto's No. 1 goaltender, Frederik Andersen, participated in the team's full workout Monday after missing three games with a neck injury, backup Jack Campbell is expected to start his third consecutive game. Campbell started a 5-4 overtime home win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday before losing to the Canadiens.

"Day-to-day right now, I want to see how it responds later on," Andersen told reporters. "(Tuesday is) not ruled out, but we'll see. I'm having a good process so far, taking the right steps in the right time fashion. I don't want to go into specifics (of the injury), I'm just making sure I can play to a level I need to be at and there's no symptoms." The injury was the result of two separate collisions during the first period of the Feb. 3 loss to the Florida Panthers. Michael Hutchinson played the final two periods of that game and started the Maple Leafs' 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, the same day Campbell and left winger Kyle Clifford were obtained in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe would not rule the possibility of Andersen playing Tuesday. "We'll see how Fred wakes up (Tuesday) and make a decision then," Keefe said. "Reports are good, I know he put in a lot of work last week while we were away to get up to speed. We're going to have him and Soupy (Campbell) ready.

"(Campbell) is a guy that finds his way to be comfortable, because he's very social, outgoing, a great attitude about him. If you're used to working and pushing the envelope every day, it's easier." Maple Leafs right winger William Nylander returned to practice Monday after missing two games due to the flu. Center John Tavares and defenseman Justin Holl were missing from practice Monday because of the flu.

The Maple Leafs called up left winger Pontus Aberg from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Monday. The Maple Leafs defeated the Coyotes 3-1 in Arizona on Nov. 21 in Keefe's first game as Toronto coach after Mike Babcock was fired.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus emergency "holds a very grave threat" for world - WHO

Chinas coronavirus outbreak poses a very grave threat for the rest of the world, the head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday in an appeal for sharing virus samples and speeding up research into drugs and vaccines.WHO direc...

Congress leader alleges delayed decision making, lack of unity for party's drubbing in Delhi polls

Senior Delhi Congress leader and national spokesperson of the party Sharmishtha Mukjherjee alleged delay in decision making and lack of strategy and unity at the state level for the partys humiliating performance reflected in the Assembly p...

Naxal violence incidents, civilians and security personnel killed declined from 2017: Govt

The number of Naxal violence incidents and those of civilians and security forces killed in these occurrences has shown a declining trend in the last three-year period beginning 2017, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister ...

Mandela's release 30 years ago birthed a new South Africa

Thirty years ago, Nelson Mandela was released from 27 years of imprisonment by South Africas apartheid regime and instantly galvanized the country, and the world, to dismantle the brutal system of racial oppression. Raising a clenched-fist ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020