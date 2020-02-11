Left Menu
Australia peaked early in World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch

After facing a semifinal exit in the ICC World Cup 2019, Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch said that the side peaked early in the tournament.

  ANI
  • |
  Melbourne
  • |
  Updated: 11-02-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:43 IST
Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch. Image Credit: ANI

After facing a semifinal exit in the ICC World Cup 2019, Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch said that the side peaked early in the tournament. "Potentially we peaked a little bit early in the 50-over World Cup. It was such a long build-up, with a lot of warm-up games and the training camp beforehand so maybe we were just on the down, and just flagging towards the end of the tournament," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

2015 champions Australia finished at the second spot, just behind India, after the conclusion of the round-robin stage. "We played really good cricket at the start and not our best towards the end," the opening batsman added.

Australia lost the semifinal to the hosts England and later Champions by the eight wickets. Finch said that the side have to peak at the right time which they will be working on. "So I think that's something in a World Cup, you have to peak at the right time regardless of whether that's 100 per cent or 90 per cent, you have to be tracking in the right direction at the end of the tournament. That's something that we'll work on no doubt," Finch said.

"It hurts every day. I know you move on after a while - but I haven't yet," he added. Australia will depart for South Africa on Thursday for a three-match T20 series and three-game ODI campaign, with the tour starting in Johannesburg on February 21.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

