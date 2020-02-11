Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Veteran Steyn eyes new role in young South Africa side

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:42 IST
Cricket-Veteran Steyn eyes new role in young South Africa side

Experienced South African Dale Steyn has his eye on the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year as he takes on added responsibility as mentor to his team’s young fast bowlers. Steyn is regarded as one of the greatest quick bowlers to play the game, but has been laid low by injury for long periods in the last three years.

The 36-year-old is set to play his first Twenty20 International since March 2019 when South Africa host England in the first match of a three-game series at Buffalo Park on Wednesday. Steyn, who ended his test career in August having taken 439 wickets in 93 matches, says his only goal for now is to play in the T20 World Cup in October.

"With test cricket, the workload was too much as I want to extend my career for as long as I can," Steyn told reporters on Tuesday. "In test cricket you can bowl 20 overs in a day, that is five T20s, so it was a smart decision.

"I love playing cricket, right now I wake up every morning and I can’t see myself doing anything else. "As long as the desire is still there to play at the highest level, to get batters out and out-smart them … once I have decided I don’t want that I will walk away."

Steyn admits he has had to adapt his game after chronic shoulder problems reduced his once blistering pace, but has enjoyed challenging himself to find new ways to get batsmen out. "I want to keep experimenting and trying to change my game," he said. "If I’m only going to play one more match I want to take a wicket with every ball, not try and defend a boundary."

Steyn spent most of his career in the same team as current South Africa coach Mark Boucher and director of cricket Graeme Smith, and now that he is one of the few senior statesmen left in a young squad, has added responsibility on the pitch. "This is a young group of players and my role is to orchestrate the bowling attack a little bit," Steyn said. "I want to stand at mid-off and say to the bowler, ‘what are you thinking?’ and hopefully they can learn and get better.

"You want to win every game, obviously, but right now it is more about learning. If we win the World Cup, nobody is going to care if we lost to England in February."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China 'commends' Rajapaksa's defence of BRI during his India visit

China on Tuesday commended Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksas remarks that the island nation has received lot of benefits from Beijings ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative BRI. The BRI is an initiative launched...

Army received banned anti-aircraft ammunition worth Rs 39 cr from OFB in Aug 2015: CAG

Indian Army received banned anti-aircraft ammunition worth around Rs 39 crore from the Ordinance Factory Board OFB in August 2015, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India CAG said in its latest report that was tabled in Lok Sabha. As a...

AAP victory a defeat of politics of polarisation and hate: Opposition, says polls can be won on development plank

Opposition leaders on Tuesday hailed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi PartysAAP landslide win in the Delhi assembly polls as a defeat of the politics of polarisation and hate and a victory of inclusive politics, and said winds of change a...

Queen’s eldest grandson, wife to file for divorce

Queen Elizabeth IIs oldest grandson Peter Phillips on Tuesday announced that he and his Canadian wife Autumn have separated and will file for divorce. Phillips, 42, the son of the Queens daughter Princess Anne, confirmed the separation from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020