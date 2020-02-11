REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Greg Clarke are due in Athens on Feb. 25 to help Greece outline its action plan to overhaul soccer, a Greek government spokesman said on Tuesday. SOCCER-GERMANY/KLINSMANN

Klinsmann steps down as Hertha coach after 10 weeks in charge BERLIN (Reuters) - Juergen Klinsmann resigned as Hertha Berlin coach on Tuesday after 10 weeks in charge, citing a lack of support and trust.

PEOPLE-BRYANT/ Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes "this nightmare would be over"

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month. UPCOMING

GOLF GOLF-GENESIS/

Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational press conferences World number one Rory McIlroy is among those scheduled to speak to the media on the eve of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Feb 12 MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-FERRARI/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Ferrari launch their Formula One car for the 2020 season

Ferrari launch their new car for the 2020 Formula One season at the Teatro Valli in Reggio Emilia, with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc 11 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

MOTOR-F1-RENAULT/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Renault F1 news conference

Renault Formula One team hold a news conference in Paris ahead of the new Formula One 2020 season. 12 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SURFING PORTUGAL-SURF/BIGWAVES (PIX) (TV)

Women and men compete in teams for first time in Nazare Big Wave Tour Nineteen surfers from around the world compete in a tow-surfing challenge tackling the legendary waves of Portugal’s ancient fishing village Nazare with men and women competing together in teams of two for the first time.

11 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/ Soccer-AFC Champions League

The first round of matches in the group stage of the continent's most prestigious club competition take place across Asia. 11 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-FEDCUP/

Tennis - Fed Cup draw The draw takes place for the revamped Fed Cup Finals in Bucharest where the 12 nations will discover which of the four groups they will be in

11 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT TENNIS-FEDCUP/KING

INTERVIEW-Tennis-Billie Jean King talks about the new Fed Cup American great Billie Jean King discusses the new-look Fed Cup

11 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Day three of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP World Tour 500 event in Rotterdam.

12 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

