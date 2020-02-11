Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are trying to implement a quicker passing game, insists Dennerby

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:33 IST
We are trying to implement a quicker passing game, insists Dennerby

Thomas Dennerby, tasked with preparing the Indian team for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, on Tuesday said his players are trying to implement a quicker passing game. Asked what changes he has brought since his appointment as head coach, Dennerby talked about playing with few touches on the ball.

"It's for all to see that with every given day, game is getting quicker and quicker. We are trying to implement a quicker passing game with lesser touches on the ball, and more running. We are making a sincere effort to play at a higher pace," he said. India will host the tournament in November and as part of preparation, the team travelled to Turkey for two friendlies against the Romanian U-17 national team.

"We are trying to put in a new formation -- the 4-2-3-1. If you look at the profile of the players we have, I feel it suits us very well. We have played some games amongst ourselves but the real test is to play at international level," Dennerby said. With less than nine months left for the World Cup, he was asked how the players are shaping up.

"The girls are much fitter now, and are quite adept in playing at a higher pace. The good thing is that the gap between the best players and the rest, both in terms of technical acumen, and physical prowess is getting closer. "That is a very positive sign for any coach. Currently there is a big fight – a healthy competition among the players for slots in the team," he said.

"As a result, the team is benefiting, Indian football is benefiting. The most significant part is that when someone gets into a better shape, it forces others to pull up their socks too and shape up too." PTI AH SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia executes two men by firing squad for girl's gang rape and murder

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Somalia executed two men by firing squad on Tuesday for the gang rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, a government official said, adding it would serve as a warning to others in ...

UPDATE 3-Sterling bounces following economic growth data, still close to 2020 low

Sterling enjoyed some respite on Tuesday after British economic growth showed no change in the fourth quarter despite market expectations that it would be slower. The currency had on Monday touched its lowest levels for this year amid uncer...

PolyU develops the world's most comprehensive automated multiplex diagnostic system for detecting up to 40 infectious respiratory pathogens (including 2019-nCoV) in a single test

Infectious diseases represent an important portion of global public health concerns in particular with regard to the current global outbreak of novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The challenge of frontline diagnosis in hospitals, clinics and por...

World must consider coronavirus 'public enemy number one' -WHO

The World Health Organization asked countries to be as aggressive as possible in fighting the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.If the world doesnt want to wake up and consider the virus as public enemy number one, I dont think we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020