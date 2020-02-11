Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sport: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 1,000 people and infected more than 42,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year: ATHLETICS MLB notebook: Playoff changes reportedly in works

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering an expanded playoff scenario that includes more teams, a first-round bye and the ability of some teams to pick their opponents. Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote Monday that MLB is "seriously weighing" the postseason overhaul, beginning in 2022. NHL roundup: Lightning work OT for 7th straight win

Nikita Kucherov capped his two-goal night with a marker 31 seconds into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday night for their seventh consecutive win. Knotted after a scoreless third period, the game was decided in the three-on-three session after Brayden Point stole the puck from Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski behind the Columbus net. Point then fed defenseman Victor Hedman in the slot, and the former Norris Trophy winner found Kucherov for the game-winner. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over'

Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa Bryant, 37, has made few public appearances since the crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others and said in the social media post that she had been "reluctant" to put her feelings into words. McIlroy back at number one after five year absence

Rory McIlroy has returned to the top of golf's rankings for the first time in five years after a string of strong finishes. The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, a four-time major winner, replaces American Brooks Koepka. NBA notebook: Pelicans’ Williamson plans to play Tuesday

New Orleans rookie standout Zion Williamson said he plans to play Tuesday when the Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers. Williamson missed Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a sprained left ankle but returned to practice on Monday. He told reporters afterward that he will be back in the lineup. NBA roundup: Raptors' win streak reaches 15

Pascal Siakam scored 34 points -- 14 in the fourth quarter -- and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-best winning streak to 15 games Monday night with a 137-126 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. Kyle Lowry added 27 points and 11 assists while OG Anunoby added a career-best 25 points and matched his career best with 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 16 straight home games against the Timberwolves. Factbox: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers officially parted ways Monday after 16 seasons. The franchise's all-time leader in wins, passing yards and touchdown passes will become a free agent at age 38. Jeptoo urges athletes to take responsibility after serving doping ban

Disgraced marathon champion Rita Jeptoo has resumed training after serving a four-year doping ban and urged fellow Kenyan athletes to be more vigilant about what goes into their bodies so that they avoid suffering the same fate. The 38-year-old was initially suspended for two years by Athletics Kenya after she tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO in 2014.

