Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:26 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sport: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 1,000 people and infected more than 42,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year: ATHLETICS MLB notebook: Playoff changes reportedly in works

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering an expanded playoff scenario that includes more teams, a first-round bye and the ability of some teams to pick their opponents. Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote Monday that MLB is "seriously weighing" the postseason overhaul, beginning in 2022. NHL roundup: Lightning work OT for 7th straight win

Nikita Kucherov capped his two-goal night with a marker 31 seconds into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday night for their seventh consecutive win. Knotted after a scoreless third period, the game was decided in the three-on-three session after Brayden Point stole the puck from Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski behind the Columbus net. Point then fed defenseman Victor Hedman in the slot, and the former Norris Trophy winner found Kucherov for the game-winner. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over'

Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa Bryant, 37, has made few public appearances since the crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others and said in the social media post that she had been "reluctant" to put her feelings into words. McIlroy back at number one after five year absence

Rory McIlroy has returned to the top of golf's rankings for the first time in five years after a string of strong finishes. The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, a four-time major winner, replaces American Brooks Koepka. NBA notebook: Pelicans’ Williamson plans to play Tuesday

New Orleans rookie standout Zion Williamson said he plans to play Tuesday when the Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers. Williamson missed Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a sprained left ankle but returned to practice on Monday. He told reporters afterward that he will be back in the lineup. NBA roundup: Raptors' win streak reaches 15

Pascal Siakam scored 34 points -- 14 in the fourth quarter -- and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-best winning streak to 15 games Monday night with a 137-126 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. Kyle Lowry added 27 points and 11 assists while OG Anunoby added a career-best 25 points and matched his career best with 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 16 straight home games against the Timberwolves. Factbox: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 1,000 people and infected more than 42,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year: ATHLETICS NFL notebook: Chargers, QB Rivers officially part ways

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers officially parted ways Monday after 16 seasons. The franchise's all-time leader in wins, passing yards and touchdown passes will become a free agent at age 38. Jeptoo urges athletes to take responsibility after serving doping ban

Disgraced marathon champion Rita Jeptoo has resumed training after serving a four-year doping ban and urged fellow Kenyan athletes to be more vigilant about what goes into their bodies so that they avoid suffering the same fate. The 38-year-old was initially suspended for two years by Athletics Kenya after she tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to hold meeting with newly-elected party MLAs on Wednesday

Aam Aadmi Party AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs at his residence on Wednesday.AAP on Tuesday won 62 seats out of 70 in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections, while BJP managed to get eigh...

Mumbai: Man held for killing wife over money in Vikhroli

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday by Vikhroli police in Mumbai for allegedly killing his wife for refusing to bring money from her maternal home, an official said. Ronald Victor Montero hit his wife Emma Joseph Fernandez after a fig...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq notch record highs as virus fears wane

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes scaled new highs on Tuesday as investors took heart from remarks by a top Chinese health adviser that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking. After more than 1,000 deaths and weeks of uncertainty that roil...

Punjab govt constitutes committee for stubble management

Punjab Government on Tuesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Justice retd Mehtab Singh Gill for the management of paddy straw in the state, an official spokesperson said. The committee has been constituted to look into var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020