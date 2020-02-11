Team will face Inter with maximum respect, says Guarino

Ahead of the clash with Inter, Juventus women's team coach Rita Guarino said that the club will face opposition team with the utmost respect in a tough clash. "We go into the game against Inter aware that there's still long to go to reach the end of the path. It will not be easy to take on Inter, who have started this second set of fixtures well, we'll go into the game with the maximum respect," Guarino said

Guarino said that if the team want to consolidate their position at the top of the table then it have to win close matches. "If we want to continue at the top and go into the big games at the top with a good advantage then we need to pick up as many points as possible. When you keep your foot down on the accelerator, there may be moments of decline, but the goal we want to reach must always be in front of us," she added

Juventus will face Inter on February 16 in Series A clash. (ANI)

