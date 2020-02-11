Oilers star McDavid (quad) out 2-3 weeks

Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid is expected to miss two to three weeks with a quadriceps injury, general manager Ken Holland announced Tuesday. McDavid sustained the injury after being checked by Nashville defenseman Dante Fabbro during the second period of Edmonton's 3-2 victory on Saturday.

The former Hart Trophy recipient finished the game and skated with the team's power-play units on Monday. Holland made his announcement hours ahead of the Oilers' home game against Chicago.

"He's (out) two to three weeks. That's a normal timeline for this injury," Holland said on Tuesday. "We're hoping less. ... It's not long-term. We'll double-back a week from now." McDavid will rehab the injury in Toronto during the Oilers' upcoming three-game road trip, per Holland.

The 23-year-old, who has 30 goals and 51 assists in 55 games this season, entered play on Tuesday residing second in the NHL in points (81) behind teammate Leon Draisaitl (85). McDavid has collected 453 points (158 goals, 295 assists) in 342 career games since being selected by the Oilers with the first overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

