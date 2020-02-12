Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajay Patel new AICF president, Bharat Singh Chauhan Secretary: Returning officer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 00:06 IST
Ajay Patel new AICF president, Bharat Singh Chauhan Secretary: Returning officer

Five people were declared unopposed on Tuesday for various posts by the returning officer for the All-India Chess Federation (AICF) elections. Ajay Patel has been elected as president, Bharat Singh Chauhan as secretary, Naresh Sharma as treasurer, M Arun Singh as joint secretary and Vipnesh Bharadwaj as vice-president, Returning Officer for AICF elections former Supreme Court judge Justice FMI Kalifulla said.

The AICF is split into two camps, one headed by P R Venketrama Raja, the president and one led by Chauhan. Those elected belong to the Chauhan faction. In his three-page order, Kalifulla said the proposed election scheduled on February 23 in Hyderabad cannot take place.

"As the election process has been concluded, all original relevant files will be forwarded to the Registry of the High Court, Madras on February 12," he said. However, the opposing camp is still hopeful.

Sources in the Raja camp said the final outcome of the election will be decided by the Madras High Court. Earlier in the day, Raja and others had approached the Madras High Court seeking relief against the rejection of their nominations by the returning officer.

Kalifulla on Sunday had rejected the nomination forms of 23 contestants, including that of Venketrama Raja and several others, as they did not file their nominations in person. The high court had appointed Kalifulla as the returning officer to conduct the elections after the two factions had approached it as they had called for general body meetings on different dates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein defense rests case in rape trial

New York, Feb 11 AFP Harvey Weinsteins defense team rested its case in his rape trial Tuesday, without the fallen US film producer giving evidence, paving the way for closing arguments later this week. Since testimony began on January 22, s...

London police deploy face scan tech, stirring privacy fears

London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday to automatically scan for wanted people, as authorities adopt the technology that has raised concerns about increased surveillance and erosion of privacy. Surveillance camera...

Boeing reports no new jet orders in January

Boeing reported Tuesday no new plane orders in January and a drop in jet deliveries as the protracted grounding of the 737 MAX continued to weigh on the company. The aerospace giant booked orders for 45 jets in January 2019, but none during...

Soccer-Italian referee banned for head-butting goalkeeper

An Italian soccer referee has been banned for one year after he lost his cool and head-butted a goalkeeper he had sent off during a minor league game earlier this month, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.In a match between Borgo Mogliano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020