Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twins' Gonzalez remorseful over Astros' sign stealing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 02:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 02:25 IST
Twins' Gonzalez remorseful over Astros' sign stealing

Marwin Gonzalez enjoyed his best production as a member of the 2017 Houston Astros, the team implicated in a sign-stealing scandal. Now entering his second season with the Minnesota Twins, the 30-year-old expressed regrets over being part of the situation when he met with reporters Tuesday at the club's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla.

"I'm here to tell how I feel and just that I'm remorseful for everything that happened in 2017," Gonzalez told reporters. The Astros won the World Series in 2017, and Gonzalez was a key piece of the success by setting career highs of 23 homers, 90 RBIs and a .303 average.

Last season with the Twins, Gonzalez had 15 homers and 55 RBIs to go with a .264 average. With the Astros, batters were being tipped off to which pitches were coming by the banging of a trash can, which was used in tandem with a camera feed of the opposing catcher's signs. On Monday, former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the club with a request that Houston forfeit the approximate $31 million in bonuses that came with winning the world title.

Bolsinger was roughed up in a 2017 relief appearance against Houston -- retiring just one of eight batters faced -- and was demoted and hasn't since pitched in the majors. Gonzalez homered off Bolsinger in the inning. "I wish we could take it back and do it a different way, but there's nothing we can do," Gonzalez said.

The 2017 Astros were viewed as a loaded team with stars. The scandal has diminished belief of their dominance, with observers also wondering about their legacy. "Hard to say," Gonzalez said of the Houston legacy. "It's hard to speculate. I still think we had one of the best teams in the last decade ... great talent."

Astros manager A.J. Hinch was fired due to the scandal, and it also led to the Boston Red Sox parting ways with manager Alex Cora (Houston's bench coach at the time) and the New York Mets moving on from recently hired manager Carlos Beltran (a Houston player at the time). Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow also was dismissed. Luhnow and Hinch were both suspended by Major League Baseball, which also fined the franchise $5 million and stripped the team of its draft picks in the first and second rounds over the next two seasons.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he did not intervene in Justice Department's handling of Roger Stone case

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so. Prosecutors on Monday rec...

Britain faces tough diplomatic test in leading global climate action

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the home of the industrial revolution that helped drive climate change, Britain has a moral responsibility to lead action to tackle the problem as it prepares to host U.N. cli...

German online bank N26 quitting UK market due to Brexit

Berlin, Feb 12 AFP German online bank N26 has said that it will close all of its British customers accounts and leave the UK market because of Britains exit from the EU at the end of last month. A relative newcomer in Britain, the firm said...

Golf-Woods says has been approached about Premier Golf League

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier Golf League PGL and was gathering more information about a concept that could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour. The British-based World Golf Group last month u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020