Lightning's Kucherov exits due to injury

Tampa Bay leading scorer Nikita Kucherov left the Lightning's Tuesday road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with an unspecified injury. Kucherov collided with Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson behind the Pittsburgh net in the final minute of the second period. He was hunched over as he slowly returned to the bench and seemed to be favoring his right leg. Kucherov did not come out for the start of the third period.

There was no penalty on the play. The Lightning already were without captain Steven Stamkos, who missed his second consecutive game because of a lower-body injury.

The score was 1-1 when Kucherov left, and he had collected an assist. He extended his point streak to 12 games, during which he has 10 goals and 11 assists. Kucherov, 26, has 27 goals and 43 assists in 56 games this season. He scored at least 30 goals in each of the previous four seasons.

