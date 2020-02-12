Left Menu
Beal, Wizards hold off LaVine, Bulls late

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@WashWizards)

Bradley Beal scored 30 points on 12-for-23 shooting, and the Washington Wizards held on for a 126-114 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Rui Hachimura finished with 20 points for Washington, which won for the fourth time in the past six games. Ian Mahinmi and Shabazz Napier contributed 15 points apiece.

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 41 points on 15-for-21 shooting, drilling 8 of 11 3-point attempts in a losing effort for the Bulls. Tomas Satoransky had 19 points and eight assists as Chicago dropped its sixth straight game. The Wizards shot 53.9 percent (48 of 89) from the field, compared to 47.8 percent (44 of 92) for the Bulls.

The Bulls opened the fourth quarter on a 13-3 run to trim their deficit to 103-95. LaVine made back-to-back shots to cap the run, including a step-back jumper from 18 feet and a 3-pointer from 29 feet, which led Washington to call timeout. The short break worked, as Beal made a tip-in layup to increase Washington's lead to double digits with 5:23 to go.

The Bulls pulled within six points twice in the final three minutes, but Washington responded once again, this time with a 3-pointer by Ish Smith with 1:39 remaining. That gave the Wizards a 117-108 advantage, and Moritz Wagner followed with a layup to push the lead to 11. Chicago trailed 100-82 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Bulls were outscored 31-20 in the third, which started with a 9-2 run by the Wizards.

Mahinmi converted a dunk to give Washington its first 20-point lead of the night, 96-76, with 3:51 left in the third quarter. The Bulls allowed 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters. The Wizards sprinted to a 69-62 lead at the half.

Washington built a 13-point lead during the first quarter and led 36-26 at the end of the session. The Wizards jumped to an 11-4 lead to start the game with baskets from all five starters. The Bulls cut slightly into the deficit with a 36-33 advantage in the second quarter. Coby White drained a 3-pointer to cap an 8-1 run for Chicago and trim the deficit to 65-62, but the Wizards finished the half with two free throws by Hachimura and a jump shot by Beal to pad their lead.

