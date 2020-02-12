Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steyn to reassess his cricket future after T20 World Cup

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has revealed that he would be reassessing his international cricket future after the conclusion of the Men's T20 World Cup later this year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 08:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 08:02 IST
Steyn to reassess his cricket future after T20 World Cup
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has revealed that he would be reassessing his international cricket future after the conclusion of the Men's T20 World Cup later this year. The pacer has already retired from the longest format of the game and has not represented the international side for the past 11 months. However, he would make his presence felt as he has been named in the Proteas squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.

The Men's T20 World Cup will be played successively in two years as the tournament is scheduled for both 2020 and 2021. "Is there another T20 World Cup? Next year? Wow, that's short-lived. So if we win it, we only win for a year. This one would be a nice one to go to and then finish off and reassess after the end of this year and then I will kind of figure out what I want to do," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Steyn as saying.

36-year-old Steyn also said that he cannot wait to get on the cricket pitch to represent South Africa, after missing out on international action for almost a year. "I love playing cricket. I wake up every day and I can't see myself doing anything else right now. I am just putting my hand up and saying I'm available, pick me, don't pick me and then we'll see how it goes to the World Cup," Steyn said.

"As long as that drive is there to still play at the highest level, and get batters out and fox them and outsmart them and all that kind of stuff, if I can do that, I am going to continue to do that. And then once I can't do that anymore, well once I decide that I don't want to do it anymore, then I'll be done," he added. The pacer has been in good form in domestic cricket competitions such as Big Bash League and Mzansi Super League. He also finished as the third highest wicket-taker in the MSL.

Steyn will next be seen in action against England in a three-match T20I series. The first match will be played later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Are UEFA scoring environmental own goal with Euro 2020?

Paris, Feb 12 AFP The 2020 European Championship will be the first to be played all across the continent, with 12 different countries hosting matches, forcing teams and supporters to rack up thousands of air miles and leave behind a giganti...

Euro 2020 sponsors less than green

Moscow, Feb 12 AFP With sponsorship from carmaker Volkswagen and Azerbaijans state-run oil company SOCAR, Euro 2020 proves UEFAs willingness to do business with companies whose environmental records are often less than exemplary. While UEFA...

Democrat Andrew Yang ends 2020 presidential bid

Andrew Yang, the tech-savvy Democratic presidential candidate, who ran on a platform advocating universal basic income and warning against the threats of artificial intelligence, suspended his presidential campaign on Tuesday local time. Wh...

Mexico City killing sparks fury over violence against women

The gruesome murder of a 25-year-old woman in Mexicos capital has unleashed outrage among authorities and rights groups after leaked photos of her mutilated body appeared on the front page of a newspaper.Prosecutors will seek the maximum pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020