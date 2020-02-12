Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues' Bouwmeester conscious after collapse; game postponed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 11:21 IST
Blues' Bouwmeester conscious after collapse; game postponed
Image Credit: Twitter (@StLouisBlues)

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the team's bench due to a cardiac episode early in St. Louis' Tuesday road game against the Anaheim Ducks, prompting the game to be postponed. Bouwmeester regained consciousness after the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

The game, tied 1-1 with 7:50 remaining in the first period, was halted and will be made up at a later date. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong later issued a statement that read, "With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift. Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay.

"He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians. We will update Jay's condition on Wednesday morning." During a break in the game action, Bouwmeester was on the St. Louis bench when he slumped down and collapsed to the ground. Blues players rushed to get medical personnel from both teams, with paramedics also on hand to help.

Bouwmeester appeared to have an uneventful shift on the ice with little to no contact after the midway point of the first period. He then went to the bench, where his heart issue occurred during a stoppage in play. Blues radio play-by-play Chris Kerber told 101 ESPN Radio St. Louis that medical personnel "did have to use the paddles on him," according to the radio station's website.

Players from both teams left the ice after Bouwmeester was stricken. The crowd at Honda Center later was updated with a message on the video board that announced the game was postponed due to Bouwmeester's "medical emergency."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Blues had planned to leave postgame for Las Vegas, but they postponed the trip to remain in Orange County overnight. The Blues are scheduled to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Adam Henrique had given the Ducks a 1-0 lead 5:29 into the game. The Blues tied it on a goal from Ivan Barbashev at 7:17 of the opening period.

Bouwmeester, 36, is in his 17th NHL season, the past 7 1/2 of which have been with St. Louis. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last year. In a 1,240-game career that has included stints with the Florida Panthers (2002-03 to 2008-09) and the Calgary Flames (2009-10 to 2012-13), Bouwmeester has 88 goals and 336 assists. He appeared in all 82 games for seven consecutive seasons, from 2005-06 to 2011-12.

This season, Bouwmeester has one goal and eight assists in 56 games. His average of 21 minutes, 34 seconds of ice time per game ranks third on the Blues. The Panthers made the Edmonton, Alberta, native the third overall pick in the 2002 draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China's Communist Party faces its biggest crisis since SARS

Beijing, Feb 12 AP Chinas ruling Communist Party needs to make a politically fraught decision Admit a viral outbreak isnt under control and cancel this years highest-profile official event. Or bring 3,000 legislators to Beijing next month a...

Sayani Gupta turns producer with 'Where the Winds Blow'

Actor Sayani Gupta is all set to co-produce Where the Wind Blows, a film with only one protagonist. Directed by Karma Takapa, the movie follows a young woman who embarks on a trek towards an unknown destination somewhere in the high Himalay...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12 30 pm DEL15 PM-TRUMP Delighted that US prez will be in India, will accord him memorable welcome PMNew Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is extremely delighted that US President Donal...

President Trump to attend roadshow, 'Howdy Modi'-like event in

US President Donald Trump, during his India visit, would participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate a newly-built cricket stadium here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020