Critchley hails 'incredible' Neco Williams

Liverpool's U23s boss Neil Critchley has hailed as 'incredible' Neco Williams's performance against Shrewsbury, saying the player was their 'most dangerous attacker' from full-back.

  Liverpool
  Updated: 12-02-2020 16:28 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:28 IST
Liverpool's Neco Williams . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's U23s boss Neil Critchley has hailed as 'incredible' Neco Williams's performance against Shrewsbury, saying the player was their 'most dangerous attacker' from full-back. "It was a brilliant bit of play but that's Neco. I thought he was incredible on the evening. He was everywhere on the pitch, he was defending, intercepting, running forward and you'd have to say he was also probably our most dangerous attacker from full-back," the club's official website quoted Critchley as saying.

Critchley had taken over the managerial role during Liverpool's FA Cup match against Shrewsbury on February 5. Also, Liverpool had fielded the youngest ever starting XI in history for the match. The club secured a 1-0 win in the match. Critchley also revealed the message he gave to the team at the half-time.

"He had three or four shots at goal. I thought he was fantastic. [On the goal] That was the message we said to the boys at half-time. You could say there was some luck involved in the goal but also one of our messages were we need to look in behind their defence a bit more," he said. "We told them to search the space in behind and we need to have runners to do that. It was a little bit of fortune how it happened but also I'd like to think the boys had taken on the message at half-time," Critchley added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

