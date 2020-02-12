Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbekistan's 44-year-old gymnast heads for 'last' Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tashkent
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:28 IST
Uzbekistan's 44-year-old gymnast heads for 'last' Olympics

Tashkent, Feb 12 (AFP) Aged 44 and readying for her eighth Olympics in Tokyo, Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina makes light of her record-breaking survival in a sport dominated by teen prodigies. "I love gymnastics. I tell myself: why not train and perform while you still can?" Chusovitina said during a recent interview in Tashkent.

"If I'd stopped, I think I would have strongly regretted it." But while the desire to compete still burns in Chusovitina, she said she has given her word to her family, whom she calls her "strongest motivation", that the Tokyo Games this year will be her "last Olympics".

Chusovitina started her career competing for the USSR but after it collapsed she got her first taste of the Olympics at Barcelona in 1992 in a team representing the ex-Soviet states. There, she scooped team gold but she had to wait another 16 years -- and four Games -- for an individual Olympic medal.

That came when she won silver on the vault in Beijing in 2008. At that point, Chusovitina was representing Germany, after moving there in 2002 to get her son Alisher treatment for leukaemia that proved successful. But Tokyo will be her fifth Olympics representing her Central Asian homeland of Uzbekistan -- a nation of 33 million where she is so revered that she has featured on postage stamps.

Her appearance at the Rio Games in 2016 made her the only gymnast ever to compete in seven consecutive Olympics. Chusovitina told AFP during a break from practising vaults that it was Alisher, now 20, who persuaded her to call time on a her career in top-level sport.

"He worries about me a lot, that I might get a bad injury or fall ill." Her own favourite Olympic memory remains returning home from Beijing where her vault performance saw her share the podium with gymnasts from China and North Korea who were both a decade younger than her.

"When I got back the doctor gave me the news that my son was finally healthy," she recalled. "I think for a mother that is news that you cannot compare any medal to."

- A new chapter -

================= Chusovitina's longevity as a top-level athlete may be no big deal to the star, but it is a continued source of inspiration for the young gymnasts who train with her daily at the Republican Gymnastic Centre in Tashkent.

"She is already an athlete of such a high level," said Lyudmila Li, Chusovitina's trainer. "She knows her body and what it can do. Our only job is to help her maintain those levels."

Chusovitina's husband Bakhodir Kurbanov is himself a former Olympic competitor, representing Uzbekistan in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 1996 and 2000 Games. He sacrificed his own career for his wife's and focused on helping Alisher battle leukaemia, a decision that causes him no regrets.

"We didn't plan for a fourth Olympics, let alone an eighth, but she has made us proud," Kurbanov said during an interview in their modest apartment on the outskirts of Tashkent. "My son and I just try to keep up with her."

For the moment, Chusovitina is focused on Tokyo but she has plenty of plans for retirement. One is to set up a gymnastics academy in Tashkent to bring through the next generation of Uzbek gymnasts.

Another is to take the beam and the vault to the stage in a "gymnastics theatre show" that she hopes will be both a fitting farewell to her career in professional sport and a way of popularising the sport locally. "I want our people to love gymnastics, to see how beautiful it is," she told AFP.

"When people see (the show) they will run to put their children in gym classes." (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indefinite sit-in against CAA, NRC launched in Ludhiana

Some members of the Muslim community on Wednesday launched an indefinite sit-in against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC here. The indefinite dharna began at Dana Mandi here near Jalandhar bypa...

NCPCR moves SC for SIT probe into minors allegedly sold by children homes in Jharkhand

Statutory child rights body NCPCR has moved the Supreme Court for an SIT probe, monitored by the top court, into the cases of children allegedly sold by shelter homes of the Missionaries of Charity, which was founded by Mother Teresa, in Jh...

BP aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050

London, Feb 12 AFP British energy giant BP, under the leadership of new chief executive Bernard Looney, declared Wednesday that it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, although it did not provide details how it plans to reach ...

Arvind Kejriwal likely to retain old cabinet

Arvind Kejriwals new cabinet is unlikely to have fresh faces as he is expected to retain all six incumbent ministers, top sources in the Aam Aadmi Party AAP said on Wednesday. Speculation was rife over inclusion of Oxford-educated Atishi an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020