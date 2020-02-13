Left Menu
Hawks sign G Goodwin to reported 2-year deal

  Updated: 13-02-2020 02:55 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 02:55 IST
Two days after he was named to the Eastern Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team, Brandon Goodwin received an honor from an even greater basketball power. The Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday announced they have signed Goodwin to a multiyear contract -- reportedly a two-year deal that spans the conclusion of this and all of next season and that will pay Goodwin more than $1.7 million in 2020-21.

The Hawks signed Goodwin, 24, to a two-way contract in August and have split the guard's time between the NBA (25 games, 1 start) and the G League's College Park Skyhawks (17 games, 16 starts). With the Hawks this season, Goodwin is averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 13.6 minutes. After completing his collegiate career at Florida Gulf Coast in 2018, Goodwin went undrafted and then signed with the Memphis Grizzlies before the start of the 2018-19 season. He was later released and signed with the Denver Nuggets.

In 16 games as a rookie with Denver, Goodwin averaged 1.4 points and less than one rebound and one assist per game. He has improved his scoring and rebounding each month this season, from 5.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in December to 8.8 and 3.8 through six games this month.

--Field Level Media

