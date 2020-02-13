Tigers bring back Maybin for third tour of duty

The Detroit Tigers and veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday. Maybin is set to make $1.5 million in salary and can increase that by reaching incentives, according to multiple reports.

Maybin will receive a chance to win the starting right field job. This will be Maybin's third stint with the organization. He was a first-round pick (10th overall) by Detroit in 2005 and reached the majors two years later before being dealt with the Florida Marlins as part of the deal that netted Miguel Cabrera.

Maybin, who turns 33 in April, also played for Detroit in 2016. Last season, he batted .285 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in 82 games for the New York Yankees. "Cameron is a dynamic outfielder that we can rely on for solid play in both the field and at the plate," Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement. "His veteran presence will be an asset to our lineup and we're excited to have him back with the organization."

Maybin has a .256 career average with 71 homers, 347 RBIs and 183 stolen bases in 1,121 games in 13 seasons with the Tigers, Marlins (2008-10, 2018), San Diego Padres (2011-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Los Angeles Angels (2017), Houston Astros (2017), Seattle Mariners (2018) and Yankees.

