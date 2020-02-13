Left Menu
Mariners reunite with RHP Walker on one-year deal

  Updated: 13-02-2020 05:58 IST
  Created: 13-02-2020 05:52 IST
Right-hander Taijuan Walker is returning to the Seattle Mariners on a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday. According to ESPN, Walker will receive $2 million in salary with the ability to earn another $1 million in incentives.

On Wednesday morning, Walker tweeted a picture of himself in his former Mariners' uniform on Twitter, saying "Let's go!!" Walker was once a highly regarded prospect for Seattle after being the 43rd overall selection of the 2010 draft. He pitched in the majors for the club from 2013-16 before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old missed most of the past two seasons due to Tommy John elbow surgery in April of 2018. He returned to pitch one inning for Arizona in the final week of the 2019 season. Walker will be given an opportunity to win a spot in Seattle's starting rotation.

"We're excited to bring Taijuan back to Seattle," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "We believe our opportunity and his skill set are a great match and know that, if healthy, he can be an impact major league starter for us." The Diamondbacks didn't tender Walker a contract and he became a free agent.

Walker is 31-31 with a 3.95 ERA in 97 career appearances (94 starts). He won a career-high 11 games for Seattle in 2015 and had a solid 3.49 ERA for the Diamondbacks in 2017 when he went 9-9. Also, the Mariners placed right-hander Austin Adams on the 60-day injured list to open up a 40-man roster spot for Walker.

Adams, 28, underwent reconstructive surgery on his left knee on Oct. 15. He went 2-2 with a 3.77 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 29 appearances for Seattle last season.

