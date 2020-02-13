Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunder facing Pelicans for first time with Zion

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Orleans
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 06:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 06:46 IST
Thunder facing Pelicans for first time with Zion
Image Credit: Flickr

The New Orleans Pelicans are 0-3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Now they'll have Zion Williamson in the lineup as they take a final crack at the visiting Thunder on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City won all three of the previous meeting during the first six weeks of the season while Williamson was recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. But Williamson has played in nine games since returning and the Pelicans are 5-4 after the rookie forward had a season-high 31 points with nine rebounds and five assists in a 138-117 home victory against Portland on Tuesday night.

"We see it every day and I just think he's not even scratched the surface yet," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "I think he's figured out a way to get himself involved offensively. "He's cutting more. His post-ups, he's facing up more. I think he realizes that he's going to get fouled a lot. He's really spent a lot of time working on his free throws and I think you can see that he's made a huge improvement with that."

Williamson made 10 of 17 field goals and 11 of 14 free throws against Portland. "I think it was just finding my spots and my teammates just finding me," Williamson said. "You know, whenever I get open they'd see me. Even when I wouldn't be open, they'd still try to give me the ball, so I think it was a big part of them just helping me get the ball.

"I just kind of looked to come in, just try and fit in and not mess up, but my teammates and coaches are always pushing me like, 'No, be outside the box.'" The Pelicans scored 104 points in each of the previous three meetings -- losing by 11 and five in two November losses at Oklahoma City and by three in New Orleans on Dec. 1.

This is the final game for both teams before the All-Star Break. The Thunder have lost two straight after a 114-106 home loss to San Antonio on Tuesday. Oklahoma City had won nine of 10 games before that. "Offensively it was a hard night for us," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said of losing to the Spurs. "We just never really got going like we have been. We've been so good offensively for a number of games now, and this probably was one of those games, offensively, that wasn't as good.

"A lot of teams over 82 games have these ebbs and flows. It's not going to be smooth sailing." Chris Paul led Oklahoma City with 31 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers.

"He obviously had a really, really good night, Chris," Donovan said. "It was a really efficient night for him." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points, Danilo Gallinari 15 on 4-for-16 shooting, Dennis Schroder 14 and Steven Adams had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

San Antonio, which was completing a set of back-to-back games that started with a loss at Denver on Monday, played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan. "For us, we don't have a big margin for error," Donovan said. "We need a lot of guys to play well at one time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says 'way too early' to predict end of novel coronavirus

The UN health agency on Wednesday cautioned it was way too early to say whether COVID-19 might have peaked or when it might end, following a drop in the number of new cases.I think its way too early to try to predict the beginning, the midd...

Hong Kong extends suspension of schools till at least March 16

Hong Kong extended on Wednesday the suspension of schools till at least March 16 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the city, where 50 cases of the flu-like infection have been confirmed.Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung...

UPDATE 4-Lebanon requests technical help from IMF

Lebanon formally requested technical assistance from the IMF on Wednesday, asking the Fund to send a team to Beirut to help draw up a comprehensive plan to escape financial collapse, a senior government source told Reuters.As the government...

Soccer-Burnley's Gibson training with Middlesbrough

Burnley central defender Ben Gibson is training with his former club Middlesbrough after telling the Premier League club he wants to leave. Gibson joined the Clarets from Championship second tier Middlesbrough for a reported 15 million-poun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020