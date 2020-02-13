Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kryphsa and Gokulam Kerala seek maiden title as they gear up for IWL summit clash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 15:11 IST
Kryphsa and Gokulam Kerala seek maiden title as they gear up for IWL summit clash

KRYPHSA FC of Manipur and Gokulam Kerala FC will seek their maiden title when they face off in the summit clash of the fourth edition of Indian Women's League here on Friday. Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA) were denied a date with destiny two years ago, when they lost on penalties to eventual champions Rising Student's Club in the semi-finals.

Gokulam too had suffered a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Manipur Police at the same stage, a year ago. Having successfully navigated their way to the final this time, both sides will be looking to exorcise their past demons.

The setting could not have been any better, pitting the best defence of this IWL season in Kryphsa against the best offence of the Kerala side. Kryphsa made a clean sweep in the group stages, only to concede a goal against Kenkre at the semi-finals stage.

Gokulam, on the other hand, have scored a staggering 28 goals in five games in the group stage, adding three more in the semifinals against defending champions Sethu FC, taking their tally to 31. "Scoring an astounding number of goals is not everything. It is also about winning and getting the job done. Come Friday, we will be going all out for the title," said Kryphsa head coach Chaoba Devi.

Kryphsa have been a complete package. They have immense defensive solidity through the likes of Sweety Devi, Lilthoingambi Devi and Pakpi Devi. The transition is orchestrated through Anju Tamang and Babysana Devi in the midfield while skipper Dangmei Grace's vision and Roja Devi's positional instinct complemented Ratanbala Devi's lethality.

"My girls have been together at this club for more than 10 years. We have a good understanding and chemistry amongst ourselves," said Chaoba. "Everyone is fit and ready for the final. We don't have any injury concerns," added the coach.

The Malabarians have settled for a more direct approach, scoring goals galore. Their most emphatic result this season was the 10-1 demolition of semi-finalists Kenkre in the group stages. Talismanic forward Sabitra Bhandari, a Nepal international, has scored 18 goals in seven games (including qualifiers). But Kryphsa need to be wary of other players also.

Kamala Devi has time and again dropped down to function as the false nine, allowing Bhandari more space to venture forward. The duo have scored an astounding 28 goals between them out of Gokulam's 31, with skipper Michel Castanha, Kashmina and Grace Hauhnar supplying the goods from the middle of the park. Umapati Devi and Manisa Panna have made a good pairing at the back, with Indian women's national team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan adding her calming presence between the sticks.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be in the final. The semi-final win against Sethu was not easy, given that they are the defending champions. Getting that result has given us immense confidence," Gokulam Kerala head coach PV Priya. "Our three pillars of strength have been youth, experience and unity. We respect Kryphsa but IWL has always been our dream and on Friday, we will leave it all on the pitch. My girls are ready for the challenge." PTI PDS PDS ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Port of Rotterdam feels pinch of slowing international trade

Throughput in the Dutch port of Rotterdam flatlined in 2019 as slowing international trade halted many shipments from Asia in the last months of the year. This mainly affected containers, where growth at Europes largest sea port was negligi...

Congress should ruthlessly reinvent itself: Jairam Ramesh

Voicing concern over the Congress debacle in the Delhi assembly polls and the crisis it is facing in some states like Bihar and the Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has suggested that the party ruthlessly reinvent itself ...

S&P retains India's rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook

Global agency Standard and Poors on Thursday retained Indias sovereign ratings at BBB- with stable outlook, saying the countrys GDP is likely to gradually recover towards longer-term trend rates over the next two to three years. The rating ...

Bumrah needs to be aggressive and take extra risks: Zaheer

Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan feels Jasprit Bumrah needs to be more aggressive and take extra risks to make his presence felt in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after going wicket-less in the recent ODI series. Bumrah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020