Development News Edition

ICC turns down BCCI's request to change date of its meeting

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down the request made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to change the date of its meeting.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:45 IST
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down the request made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to change the date of its meeting. BCCI had made a request as the date of ICC's meeting is clashing with India Premier League's opening, which is March 29.

"We were unable to accommodate the request as the dates had been set last year and all arrangements have been made," an ICC source said. The meeting will take place in Dubai from March 27 to 31.

Earlier, an ICC source had told that the four-day Test is also likely to be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the ICC. "Cricket committee is likely to discuss it in the meeting but I don't see any final decision on it soon," the source had said. (ANI)

