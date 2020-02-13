Divij-Sitak bow out of New York Open

India's Divij Sharan and his New Zealander partner Artem Sitak bowed out of the New York Open after losing to American pair of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals here. Divij and Sitak conceded the first set 3-6 before showing a glimmer of hope in the second but went down 4-6 to lose in straight sets.

"It's not the result we wanted but we will take this experience as a part of the learning curve," Sharan said. In the opening round, Divij and Sitak had defeated the top-seeded American-Croat pair of Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor to enter the quarterfinals.

