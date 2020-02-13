Divij-Sitak bow out of New York Open
India's Divij Sharan and his New Zealander partner Artem Sitak bowed out of the New York Open after losing to American pair of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals here. Divij and Sitak conceded the first set 3-6 before showing a glimmer of hope in the second but went down 4-6 to lose in straight sets.
"It's not the result we wanted but we will take this experience as a part of the learning curve," Sharan said. In the opening round, Divij and Sitak had defeated the top-seeded American-Croat pair of Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor to enter the quarterfinals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project
Indian-Americans, US businesses welcome appointment of Sandhu as new US envoy
India-centric biz advocacy groups seek reduction in tariffs, more reforms
On this day, Irfan Pathan became second Indian to take Test hat-trick
Indian student from Wuhan in Ujjain hospital isolation ward for possible coronavirus infection