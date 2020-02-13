Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur have the opportunity to crank up the pressure on Chelsea in the battle for fourth place in the Premier League this weekend as they emerge from their mini mid-season break. CHINA-HEALTH/SPORT

Singapore, Hong Kong sevens postponed due to coronavirus The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, World Rugby announced on Thursday.

GOLF-LPGA/LINDBERG All Blacks fan Lindberg tickled by tee-time with Barrett

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Major-winning Swedish golfer Pernilla Lindberg is looking forward to the "incredible challenge" of competing as the lone woman at the New Zealand Open where she will tee off with two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett. UPCOMING

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-JORNET/ (PIX)

Athletics-Jornet setting new targets after conquering the world A new baby has given Kilian Journet a new direction for 2020 but the man with a claim to be the world's greatest endurance athlete still has plenty of targets in his sights.

13 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT ATHLETICS-USA/

Athletics-U.S. to select world indoor team at US championships in New Mexico The United States will use their national indoor championships in New Mexico to select their team for March's World Athletics indoor championships in China

Feb 14 GOLF

GOLF-GENESIS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational second round

Coverage of second round from Riviera in Los Angeles. Feb 14

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/ (TV)

Motor racing - Mercedes 2020 Formula One car makes its track debut at Silverstone Mercedes unveil their car for the 2020 season at a private filming day at Silverstone. Six times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and team mate Valtteri Bottas expected to attend.

Feb 14 RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week three

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. Feb 14

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Chelsea.

14 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Norwich City.

14 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - AC Milan v Juventus AC Milan host Juventus in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

13 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-MIR/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Real Sociedad v Mirandes Real Sociedad host second division side Mirandes in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

13 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Action from the quarter-finals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. 14 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS OLYMPICS-2020/TOKYO (TV)

IOC and TOKYO 2020 organising committee hold joint press conference The IOC and TOKYO 2020 organising committee hold a joint news conference and are likely to talk about the impact of the novel coronavirus on the summer Olympics. Speakers include John Coates, Chairman of Coordination Commission for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad Tokyo 2020 and Yoshiro Mori President, Tokyo 2020.

Feb 14

