No stopping for Women in Blue: Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup

There is no stopping for the Women in Blue, says India batsman Rohit Sharma as the women's team is gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

  • Updated: 13-02-2020 20:56 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:56 IST
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

There is no stopping for the Women in Blue, says India batsman Rohit Sharma as the women's team is gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Sharma, on Thursday, took to Twitter to write: "It's time for ICC Women's #T20WorldCup and there's no stopping the Women in Blue, as they #TakeOnTheWorld. Kyunki naam wahi karte hain jo koi mauka nahi chhodte!"

The premier tournament will commence on February 21 when India will take on the hosts Australia at the Sydney Showground. The final of the T20 World Cup will be played on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India women and Australia competed against each other on February 12 in the Tri-Series final where the latter defeated Harmanpreet Kaur-led side by 11 runs. The third team in the Tri-Series was England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

