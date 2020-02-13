Anil Nayar praises Indian squash players
Indo-American squash legend Anil Nayar on Thursday heaped praise on Indias squash players but
at the same time stressed on the need to have a consistent coach, who is stationed at onecentre to produce more talent.
He said India has a lot of sporting talent. I think the current Indian squash players mens and
womens -- are up there (along with others). They are well represented in world championship.
"They are able to go overseas, practice, get professional training. They have high standards, but they can
get a lot better. "We can get lot more better players if we really had a
good coach, who (is) consistently (stationed) at one centre, Nayar told PTI.
Currently, India has players like Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Vikram Malhotra, Ramit Tandon, Abhishek
Pradhan, Aditya Jagtap in the mens circuit, while the womens circuit comprises players like Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna,
Urvashi Joshi, Aishwarya Khubchandani. We have players who are really smart, stratergic.
We just need to get to that level, said Nayar, who gave the example ofchief national badminton coach P Gopichand to
buttress his point. Gopichand, who runs a badminton academy in Hyderabad,
has groomed several well-known players, including Olympics medalists P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.
Nayar was in the city for the launch of the book Lucky, a memoir on his journey, which is penned by his
spouse Jean Nayar. We need to kind of get to the state-of-art right now.
We dont have that. Once you create an environment of excellence, you will get good players.
"We have a lot of talent, undoubtedly, added Nayar, who was the first Indian player to win the Drysdale Cup in
London in 1965 and was also inducted into the US Squash Hall of Fame.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Record hike in Indian students at London universities
Witnesses seek protection from charges over London's deadly Grenfell fire
India has taken up with British govt issue of anti-India protests outside Indian High Commission in London on Sunday: MEA.
These incidents create difficulties in functioning of our High Commission in London: MEA.
India hopes anti-India protests in London are not repeated in future: MEA.