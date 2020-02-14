Red Sox 2B Pedroia (knee) won't report Monday

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will not report on time to spring training due to continued soreness in his left knee. Position players are scheduled to arrive Monday in Fort Myers, Fla., but interim manager Ron Roenicke confirmed Thursday that the 36-year-old Pedroia will not be there.

"He's still sore," Roenicke told reporters. "The knee is still sore. The setback is still there. He won't be here Monday. He's going to try to evaluate what happens here. He's going to continue to talk to the people in Arizona and (trainer) Brad (Pearson) to figure out what the next step is and where he goes from it." The four-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner, two-time World Series champion and 2008 American League MVP has only played in nine games over the past two seasons.

Pedroia has undergone multiple surgeries to restore the cartilage and remove scar tissue since originally injuring his knee in 2017. He had joint preservation surgery last August. Boston outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. told ESPN he recently talked to Pedroia about his injury status.

"You never want to hear when someone has a setback, especially a player of his caliber and what he means to not only this team but this organization," Bradley said. "He's special, and hopefully we can see him soon." Pedroia has not appeared in a game since April 17, 2019.

He is a career .299 hitter with 140 home runs, 394 doubles, 725 RBIs, 922 runs and 1,805 hits in 1,512 games since his 2006 debut with the Red Sox.

