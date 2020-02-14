Titans TE Firkser signs one-year extension
Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser signed a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Firkser, who was set to become an exclusive-rights free agent in March.
Firkser, 24, recorded two touchdown receptions in the 2019 playoffs for the Titans, who advanced to the AFC Championship Game. Tennessee dropped a 35-24 decision to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Jan. 19. Firkser had 14 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown in 15 games in 2019. He has 33 catches for 429 yards and two scores in 27 career regular-season games with the Titans.
Firkser entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard. Signed and later released by the New York Jets, he was on the Chiefs' practice squad before landing with Tennessee. --Field Level Media
