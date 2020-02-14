Sabres upend Blue Jackets in OT behind Olofsson’s 2 goals

Victor Olofsson's second goal of the game came with 2:16 left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres handed the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets a third straight loss, 4-3, on Thursday night. Back from missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, Olofsson (18 goals) blasted home a Jack Eichel pass in the extra session for the Sabres, who overcame a 2-0 deficit and blowing a late 3-2 lead to win back-to-back contests for the first time since a three-game run from Jan. 12-16.

Eichel recorded his 32nd goal and assists 40 and 41 for Buffalo, which went ahead 3-2 when Evan Rodrigues ripped one past Blue Jackets netminder Matiss Kivlenieks (23 saves) with 4:26 left in regulation. However, Columbus tied the game at 3-3 with 1:13 to play in the third when Markus Nutivaara tapped in Oliver Bjorkstrand's shot through traffic with its goaltender pulled.

Nathan Gerbe and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who are 0-1-2 following a 9-0-1 stretch. Columbus was playing without star defenseman Seth Jones and key forward Cam Atkinson, both out for an extended period of time with ankle injuries.

It was a rather quiet first period until Gerbe put Columbus up 1-0 with 28 seconds to play in the opening stanza. With Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton (28 saves) overplaying toward Vladislav Gavrikov on the odd-man rush, Gerbe took a pass from the Russian and drilled it into what was essentially an empty net. Columbus made it 2-0 just 1:31 into the second period. Jenner recorded his 10th of the season when he tipped in Zach Werenski's blast.

Eichel, though, snapped a five-game goal drought with a wrister past the glove of Kivlenieks with 1:13 left in the second period to make it 2-1. Eichel's previous goal came during overtime of a 2-1 home win over the Blue Jackets on Feb. 1.

