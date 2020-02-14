Left Menu
Every bowler is nervous about bowling to Alyssa Healy: Meg Lanning

Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning has backed out-of-form opening batter Alyssa Healy to put behind the misery of the recently concluded tri-series, involving England and India.

  Updated: 14-02-2020 09:42 IST
Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning . Image Credit: ANI

"It hasn't been ideal for Healy, but I along with the rest of the team are half expecting her to come out and whack it around in the first World Cup game," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Lanning as saying. "I'm sure every bowler in the world is nervous about bowling to her because she's definitely due. She's fine, you go through patches in your career where you don't make runs, and she takes the game on for us, so she's going to take risks and sometimes that doesn't come off," she added.

Australia defeated India in the finals of the Women's Tri-series to kickstart their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Lanning said that she is confident that Healy will come good for the team in the tournament. "I have got full confidence she'll play a big role for us in the World Cup and if it's not her day, then it's got to be someone else's, we can't rely on one player to win it for us. She'll come around really quickly, she's got a good attitude and she's 'keeping really well, which is great for the side, so we're not too worried," Lanning said.

Healy will have a chance to come back into form during Australia's two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup, against West Indies in Brisbane and South Africa in Adelaide. The Women's T20 World Cup will be played from February 21-March 8. Australia will take on India in their first match of the tournament. (ANI)

