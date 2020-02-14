Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flames again score 6, this time beating Ducks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 11:21 IST
Flames again score 6, this time beating Ducks
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

The Calgary Flames found their offense in the early going Thursday, scoring four goals in the first period and cruising to a 6-0 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Mikael Backlund and Mark Jankowski each scored two goals, including one apiece in the opening period. Elias Lindholm and Oliver Kylington also scored in the initial 20 minutes.

Backlund scored his second of the game, and 10th of the season, while the Flames were short-handed in the second period. It was his third short-handed goal of the season and the 14th multi-goal game of his career. Jankowski scored his second, and fifth of the season, with 13:05 remaining in the game. Calgary goalie Cam Talbot had 44 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 21st of his career.

The Flames completed a 3-1-0 road trip where they found their offense. Calgary opened the trip with 6-2 victories at Vancouver and San Jose. After they were tripped up 5-3 against the Kings, the Flames came back one night later to assert themselves again. The successful trip came immediately after the Flames lost three consecutive home games.

The Ducks were playing two days after their home game against the St. Louis Blues was postponed when the Blues' Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period following a cardiac episode. Bouwmeester's condition has stabilized, but he remains hospitalized in California. The Ducks' defeat came after their return from a 3-0-2 road trip, just the third time in team history the club went on a five-game trip and earned points in each contest. Anaheim was 6-2-2 in its previous 10 games.

Lindholm's opening goal came at 8:15 of the first period, his 25th, just after a Flames power play had ended. Ducks goalie John Gibson could not corral the puck in the crease, and Lindholm was able to poke it into the Anaheim goal. Backlund scored at 12:10, and Kylington added his second of the season 89 seconds after that. Jankowski scored his fourth with less than a minute remaining in the period.

Backlund's short-handed goal came on a breakaway at 16:46 of the second period as he fought off the challenge of Rickard Rakell and flipped the puck over Gibson's left shoulder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coca-Cola India, DeHaat, National Research Centre on Litchi and Kedia Fresh Partner to Launch “Unnati Litchi”

An initiative to kickstart a virtuous cycle of Fruit Circular Economy in Bihar Patna, Bihar, India Business Wire India Unnati Litchi aims at increasing Litchi productivity by up to 200 train and benefit over 80,000 farmers over the nex...

Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,380, confirmed cases near 64,000

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 1380, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 63,851, countrys National Health Commission said on Friday. Of the 5,090 new cases reported through Thur...

Expect Indian pacers to perform better than what they've done: Glenn Turner

Former New Zealand skipper Glenn Turner is quite surprised that his country has its nose ahead in the ongoing bilateral series against India and the reason, according to him, is the underwhelming performance of the Jasprit Bumrah-led visiti...

Matt Reeves shares first glimpse of Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman'

Sharing a camera test video from his forthcoming film The Batman, filmmaker Matt Reeves shared the first glimpse of Robert Pattinsons character on Thursday. The shot that features Pattinson was filmed by cinematographer Greig Fraser and has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020