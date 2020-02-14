Flames again score 6, this time beating Ducks

The Calgary Flames found their offense in the early going Thursday, scoring four goals in the first period and cruising to a 6-0 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Mikael Backlund and Mark Jankowski each scored two goals, including one apiece in the opening period. Elias Lindholm and Oliver Kylington also scored in the initial 20 minutes.

Backlund scored his second of the game, and 10th of the season, while the Flames were short-handed in the second period. It was his third short-handed goal of the season and the 14th multi-goal game of his career. Jankowski scored his second, and fifth of the season, with 13:05 remaining in the game. Calgary goalie Cam Talbot had 44 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 21st of his career.

The Flames completed a 3-1-0 road trip where they found their offense. Calgary opened the trip with 6-2 victories at Vancouver and San Jose. After they were tripped up 5-3 against the Kings, the Flames came back one night later to assert themselves again. The successful trip came immediately after the Flames lost three consecutive home games.

The Ducks were playing two days after their home game against the St. Louis Blues was postponed when the Blues' Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period following a cardiac episode. Bouwmeester's condition has stabilized, but he remains hospitalized in California. The Ducks' defeat came after their return from a 3-0-2 road trip, just the third time in team history the club went on a five-game trip and earned points in each contest. Anaheim was 6-2-2 in its previous 10 games.

Lindholm's opening goal came at 8:15 of the first period, his 25th, just after a Flames power play had ended. Ducks goalie John Gibson could not corral the puck in the crease, and Lindholm was able to poke it into the Anaheim goal. Backlund scored at 12:10, and Kylington added his second of the season 89 seconds after that. Jankowski scored his fourth with less than a minute remaining in the period.

Backlund's short-handed goal came on a breakaway at 16:46 of the second period as he fought off the challenge of Rickard Rakell and flipped the puck over Gibson's left shoulder.

