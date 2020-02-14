Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing workload

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 15:40 IST
South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing workload
Image Credit:

South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following their India tour next month, citing players' workload. The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), reported 'ESPNCricinfo'.

South Africa play three ODIs in India from March 12 to 18 and the tour of Pakistan for three T20s in Rawalpindi was planned after that. South Africa are currently playing T20s against England after competing in four Tests and three ODIs.

After the three T20s against England, the Proteas will host Australia for three ODIs and as many T20s with the last match ending on March 7, leaving less than a week in between for the series-opener in India at Dharamsala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe court clears opposition official facing subversion charges

A court in southern Zimbabwe ruled on Friday that an opposition official was not guilty of trying to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa, moments after proceedings were halted when police fired teargas to disperse supporters, his lawyer sai...

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Singapore reports nine new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 67, in biggest daily jump, local media reported on Friday. Singapore has one of the highest virus infection tallies outside China.The new cases come as Singapores Prime Minis...

Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon

The Dal Lake and its surrounding areas in Srinagar will soon be declared an eco-sensitive zone, officials said on Friday. The famous lake has shrunk to less than half its original size with its capacity down to 40 percent due to pollution a...

FACTBOX-How powerful was Harvey Weinstein? His film legacy paints a picture

At the heart of Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial is a power dynamic between a producer of some of the biggest culture-defining films of the past 20 years and two women who accuse him of abusing that stature by sexually assaulting them....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020