Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:30 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

The World Health Organization has told the International Olympic Committee there is no case for cancelling or relocating the Tokyo 2020 Olympics over the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the IOC’s Coordination Commission said on Friday. TENNIS-FEDERER/

French Open to be Federer's only claycourt appearance in 2020 MUMBAI (Reuters) - Roger Federer will make his only appearance on clay this season at Roland Garros, his agent has told Reuters.

MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/ Amused Hamilton sees young rivals' talk as sign of weakness

LONDON (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton said he was amused by younger rivals talking up their chances as his Mercedes Formula One team unveiled the new car that could make him a seven-times world champion this season. UPCOMING

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-GLASGOW/ (PIX)

Athletics - Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix New pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis is competing.

Feb 15 ATHLETICS-USA/

Athletics-U.S. to select world indoor team at US championships in New Mexico The United States will use their national indoor championships in New Mexico to select their team for March's World Athletics indoor championships in China

Feb 15 CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Second T20

South Africa take on England in the second of three Twenty20 internationals at Kingsmead in Durban. 14 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-GENESIS/

Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational third round Coverage of third round from Riviera in Los Angeles.

Feb 15 MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-ALPHATAURI/ (TV) Motor racing-Alpha Tauri, formerly Toro Rosso, F1 team launch event

Launch event for the Red Bull-owned Alpha Tauri, formerly Toro Rosso, Formula One team. 14 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-SWEDEN/ (TV) World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden

Action from day three of Rally Sweden - the second race of the 2020 season. 15 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/RELAY-REHEARSAL (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers rehearse Olympics torch relay Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organisers practice the torch relay on the streets of the Japanese capital two months before the start of the relay.

15 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week three

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. Feb 15

SOCCER SOCCER-AFRICA-TUN-ZSC/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - African Super Cup African Champions League winners Esperance square off with Confederation Cup victory Zamalek in the African Super Cup, being held in Qatar for the second successive time

14 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Burnley 15 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

14 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-MPL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Montpellier Monaco host Montpellier in Ligue 1

14 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SGE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt Borussia Dortmund play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

14 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid Valencia host Atletico Madrid in La Liga. 14 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-HUAHIN/

Tennis - WTA International - Thailand Open The semi-finals of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin - a WTA International tournament.

Feb 15 TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Action from the semi-finals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam.

15 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX)

Tennis - WTA Premier - St Petersburg Ladies Trophy Action from the semi-finals of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy - a WTA Premier event.

15 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Let's move on from impeachment, visiting U.S. Senators tell Ukraine's leader

A group of three U.S. Senators visited Kyiv on Friday to convey a message of continued bipartisan support for Ukraine after it got entangled last year in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial.The United States has been the most powerful...

''Felt bad'': Mamata on not being invited to E-W Metro launch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took umbrage at not being invited tothe inauguration of the East-West Metro corridor, saying that her team had to shed tears to get the project sanctionedwhen she was the railway minister...

Saudi Aramco to report 2019 results on March 16

Saudi Aramco will report 2019 full-year results on March 16, the oil giant said on its website httpswww.saudiaramco.comeninvestorsfinancial-newsevents on Friday, its first set of financial results after the company went public in December.A...

UPDATE 1-U.S. blacklists Sri Lankan army commander, cites killings, abuses

The United States has imposed sanctions on Sri Lankas army chief, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, for alleged human rights violations including extrajudicial killings in 2009 during the countrys civil war, U.S. Secretary of State Mike P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020