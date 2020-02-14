REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

The World Health Organization has told the International Olympic Committee there is no case for cancelling or relocating the Tokyo 2020 Olympics over the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the IOC’s Coordination Commission said on Friday. TENNIS-FEDERER/

French Open to be Federer's only claycourt appearance in 2020 MUMBAI (Reuters) - Roger Federer will make his only appearance on clay this season at Roland Garros, his agent has told Reuters.

MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/ Amused Hamilton sees young rivals' talk as sign of weakness

LONDON (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton said he was amused by younger rivals talking up their chances as his Mercedes Formula One team unveiled the new car that could make him a seven-times world champion this season. UPCOMING

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-GLASGOW/ (PIX)

Athletics - Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix New pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis is competing.

Feb 15 ATHLETICS-USA/

Athletics-U.S. to select world indoor team at US championships in New Mexico The United States will use their national indoor championships in New Mexico to select their team for March's World Athletics indoor championships in China

Feb 15 CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Second T20

South Africa take on England in the second of three Twenty20 internationals at Kingsmead in Durban. 14 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-GENESIS/

Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational third round Coverage of third round from Riviera in Los Angeles.

Feb 15 MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-ALPHATAURI/ (TV) Motor racing-Alpha Tauri, formerly Toro Rosso, F1 team launch event

Launch event for the Red Bull-owned Alpha Tauri, formerly Toro Rosso, Formula One team. 14 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-SWEDEN/ (TV) World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden

Action from day three of Rally Sweden - the second race of the 2020 season. 15 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/RELAY-REHEARSAL (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers rehearse Olympics torch relay Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organisers practice the torch relay on the streets of the Japanese capital two months before the start of the relay.

15 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week three

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. Feb 15

SOCCER SOCCER-AFRICA-TUN-ZSC/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - African Super Cup African Champions League winners Esperance square off with Confederation Cup victory Zamalek in the African Super Cup, being held in Qatar for the second successive time

14 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Burnley 15 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

14 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-MPL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Montpellier Monaco host Montpellier in Ligue 1

14 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SGE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt Borussia Dortmund play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

14 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid Valencia host Atletico Madrid in La Liga. 14 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-HUAHIN/

Tennis - WTA International - Thailand Open The semi-finals of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin - a WTA International tournament.

Feb 15 TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Action from the semi-finals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam.

15 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX)

Tennis - WTA Premier - St Petersburg Ladies Trophy Action from the semi-finals of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy - a WTA Premier event.

15 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.