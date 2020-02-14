Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more seeds crash at Bengaluru Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:48 IST
Two more seeds crash at Bengaluru Open

Two more seeds crashed out of the USD 162,500 Bengaluru Open here on Friday with Italian Julian Ocleppo and Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi ousting their fancied opponents in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old Ocleppo knocked out 13th seeded Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-4 in a three-setter that lasted two hours and 40 minutes.

Another seed bit the dust in the form of number three Yuichi Sugita of Japan who went down to the unseeded Bonzi 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6. Bonzi will next meet second seed Stefano Travaglia of Italy who overcame a stiff challenge from 11th seed Blaz Rola of Slovakia before prevailing 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in one hour and 56 minutes.

Ocleppo faces another stiff hurdle in the semifinals where he is pitted against fourth seed James Duckworth of Australia who overcame ninth seed Thomas Fabbiano of Italy 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2. Ocleppo was down 2-5 in the opening set after he got broken early in the second game. However, he came back strongly to win three games on the trot to tie at 5-5 and take the set into a tie-breaker, which he won.

"My comeback in the first set was very crucial because the match could have ended by the second set," said Ocleppo. After the opponents had traded a break each in the 3rd and 4th games, Ocleppo lost the tie-break even as he had two break points.

A stiff battle ensued in the decider with none giving their rival an inch. The Italian, who was on a break point in the ninth game, hit an awesome down the line shot to surge 5-4 ahead. "That was my best shot of the match today and it was very crucial," said the winner who held on to his serve to win the match.

"I know Ivashka very well both personally and about his game. It is tough to return his serves and he is a very good player who could have won this tournament. I served very well today and once I got used to returning, it became a little easy. I am doubly happy to have beaten him," said Ocleppo. Meanwhile, a clinic for juniors was held were around 40 children attended the session with leading pro Niki Ponnappa giving them tips. Their joy doubled when their idol Leader Paes too joined them.

Results: Singles (Quarterfinals)

Julian Ocleppo (ITA) bt [13] Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-4; [4] James Duckworth (AUS) bt [9] Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2; [2] Stefano Travaglia (ITA) bt [11] Blaz Rola (SLO) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) bt [3] Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4 Doubles (Semifinals)

Matthew Ebden (AUS) / Leander Paes (IND) Vs. [2] Jonathan Erlich (ISR) / Andrei Vasilevski (BLR) Saketh Myneni (IND) / Matt Reid (AUS Vs. [4] Purav Raja (IND) / Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Couples throng hangout zones on Valentine's Day, many pay homage to CRPF martyrs

Romance was in the air as popular hangout zones, malls and restaurants in Delhi were soaked in the colour red on Valentines Day on Friday, while many paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack a year ago. Anti-CAA ...

PAN to become inoperative after March 31 if not linked with Aadhaar: I-T dept

Permanent Account Number PAN will become inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2020, the Income Tax department has said. The deadline for linking of PAN and Aadhar has been extended several times and the current deadline...

Let's move on from impeachment, visiting U.S. Senators tell Ukraine's leader

A group of three U.S. Senators visited Kyiv on Friday to convey a message of continued bipartisan support for Ukraine after it got entangled last year in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial.The United States has been the most powerful...

''Felt bad'': Mamata on not being invited to E-W Metro launch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took umbrage at not being invited tothe inauguration of the East-West Metro corridor, saying that her team had to shed tears to get the project sanctionedwhen she was the railway minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020