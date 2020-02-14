Left Menu
Development News Edition

Show respect to Smith and Warner: CSA tells South African fans as Australia arrive

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:30 IST
Show respect to Smith and Warner: CSA tells South African fans as Australia arrive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa's interim chief executive Jacques Faul has requested South African fans to "respect" Steve Smith and David Warner as the Australians return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal. "I would plead with South African fans to respect our opponents and don't go overboard with these things (referring to Smith and Warner)," Faul told The Herald.

Both Warner and Smith, then Australia's captain and vice-captain, were banned by Cricket Australia for one year for involvement in ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test in March 2018. "It's competitive on the field, and we don't need it. Sport, in general, doesn't need that behaviour.

"What happened last time the behaviour was unfortunate. As much as we appreciate support and you have to acknowledge the importance of people supporting these events I can only plead that people would treat players with respect." Nearly two years after their world came crashing down, Smith and Warner flew out to South Africa on Friday with the rest of Australia's Twenty20 squad.

Australia will play three T20Is, starting on February 21 and three ODIs during the tour. The duo was at the received end of booing from fans during the ICC World Cup and the high-voltage Ashes series against England last summer.

Faul, who stepped into the post in December after Thabang Moroe was suspended amid allegations of misconduct, warned fans they would be thrown out of the ground if they misbehaved. "Stupidity comes very naturally to certain people," Faul said.

"If someone misbehaves it's very tough. We have a very strict policy in terms of fan behaviour and we will evacuate people but the damage will have been done."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Africa Union forms Task Force to fight 2019 Coronavirus COVID 19

Countries in the African continent have decided to set up a task force under the supervision of the African Union AU to fight with coronavirus in a coordinated manner.Announcing the setting up of the task force, Mr. John Nkengasong informed...

UPDATE 2-Plastics tax, carbon-trading cash to cover EU's Brexit gap, officials say

The chairman of the European Unions leaders proposed on Friday filling the hole left by Britain in the blocs next long-term budget with revenue from a new tax on plastics and funds from trading carbon emissions. Presenting a so-called negot...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq tick lower as coronavirus worries weigh

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower on Friday as concerns about an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak outweighed a boost from Nvidia shares after the chipmakers upbeat outlook. Nvidia Corp jumped 7.2 after it forecast first-quarte...

U.S. CDC to work with labs in five states to track people with influenza-like illness

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Friday it was working with public health laboratories in five states to track people with illnesses similar to influenza, as the agency strives to contain the deadly coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020